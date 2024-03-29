NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals Canucks' Filip Hronek rejected $54,000,000 contract extension

According to hockey insider Irfan Gaffar, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Filip Hronek recently rejected a lucrative contract extension offer.

Gaffar reported that the Canucks proposed an eight-year deal worth around $52-54 million total to Hronek, which would carry an average annual value between $6.5 and $6.75 million. However, the top-pairing blueliner did not find the offer satisfactory.

"The Canucks said they believed it was a fair offer for Filip Hronek. I'm not entirely sure that the agent or the player were all too pleased it or thought it was a fair offer from their point of view," Gaffar said this on the episode that aired on March 13 of "Seekers & Price."

"The ask for Filip Hronek was always going to be in and around the $8 million range."

Canucks GM Patrik Allvin previously confirmed the team extended an offer to Hronek, who will become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Allvin hoped to retain the 25-year-old defenseman, who was acquired from Detroit last season and quickly became an impact player.

The proposed contract would pay Hronek significantly less than fellow top defender Quinn Hughes, who carries a $7.85 million cap hit.

SportsNet’s Luke Fox shared his thoughts on Hronek’s decision in an article in his March 21 column.

“No doubt, Vancouver wants to keep Hronek’s AAV under that of captain Hughes ($7.85 million), but the defenceman will push to get his salary into the [$7-plus million].” Fox wrote.

Hronek scored five goals and provided 40 assists, accumulating a total of 45 points across 73 games this season.

What teams could target Filip Hronek if Canucks fail to retain him?

Toronto, Boston and Edmonton could use him, but they likely won't consider offering draft picks in exchange for an offer.

More realistic suitors are Detroit, which may want him back, and Carolina, which is looking to improve its defense. Rebuilding teams such as Chicago, San Jose, and Arizona have cap room, but Hronek is more likely to want to join a contending team.

Ultimately, Detroit and Carolina seem the most logical fits to make a competitive offer.

Vancouver (45-20-8) sits at the top of the Pacific Division with 98 points, followed by the Edmonton Oilers with 92 points.

Next, the Canucks face the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday at Rogers Arena.