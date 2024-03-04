NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals why Chris Tanev-Oilers move fell through despite defenseman wanting Edmonton switch

The Dallas Stars secured defenseman Chris Tanev from the Calgary Flames on Wednesday, making him the latest addition to bolster their lineup as they gear up for a Stanley Cup run in the fiercely competitive Western Conference.

The trade, as reported by NHL Watcher on X (formerly Twitter), shed light on an intriguing aspect of Tanev's considerations before landing in Dallas. According to insider Friedman on the "32 Thoughts Podcast," Tanev had expressed interest in playing for the Edmonton Oilers.

The Oilers, recognizing Tanev's value, made a notable offer, presenting a first-round pick with a unique provision – that the Flames would have to take a player off the Oilers' roster.

"Tanev was intrigued with the idea of playing in Edmonton, it was something he considered and something he was willing to do, the Oilers offered a 1st RD pick with the provision they had to take a player off the Oilers roster, Calgary didn’t want to do that."

Despite Tanev's willingness to join the Oilers, the stumbling block emerged when the Flames balked at the idea of taking a player off the Oilers' roster as part of the exchange. The negotiation process hit an impasse, preventing Tanev from realizing his interest in donning the Oilers' jersey.

Subsequently, the Dallas Stars seized the opportunity to acquire Tanev, fortifying their lineup ahead of the upcoming NHL trade deadline on March 8.

Stars await debut of defenseman Chris Tanev after trade with Calgary

The Dallas Stars eagerly await the debut of defenseman Chris Tanev, acquired in a three-team trade with Calgary. The trade involved Dallas sending a 2024 second-round pick, prospect Artem Grushnikov, and a 2026 conditional third-rounder to Calgary.

Tanev, a 34-year-old Canadian, is navigating the process of obtaining a U.S. visa before joining the Stanley Cup contender. Stars general manager Jim Nill anticipates Tanev may join the team on the road next week.

Tanev expressed his excitement, stating:

"I’m super excited to get to Dallas, whenever that may be... Sort of relieved that everything is finally done."

Tanev, in the final season of his $18 million, four-year contract, aims to contribute to the team's success, noting:

"Help the team win... that’s my ultimate goal and that’s why I ended up being traded."

Stars coach Pete DeBoer praised Tanev's skills and versatility, highlighting his puck skills, skating, and physicality. Chris Tanev chose to wear No. 3 because:

"Three is half of an eight, pretty much."

It will be interesting to see how he fares in Dallas.