NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals Devils' intentions with Tyler Toffoli

Amid the speculation surrounding potential trade activity ahead of the NHL Trade Deadline, insider reports have emerged on the New Jersey Devils' stance regarding forward Tyler Toffoli, a pending unrestricted free agent.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has come up with a new update on Tyler Toffoli's situation. In a discussion with Jeff Merek on the 32 Thoughts podcast,

“Toffoli is more of a wish than a likelihood this weekend for other teams,” Friedman said.

Toffoli, who leads the Devils in goals this season with 25, has been a great asset alongside center Jack Hughes. Toffoli's potential effect on the squad is apparent, as he scored a career-high 34 goals last season and is performing well this season.

Earlier, TSN analyst Darren Dreger shared some insights on Toffoli. He explained that, despite interest from other NHL teams, the Devils are inclined to keep Toffoli in their future plans.

"They could (trade Toffoli), but that’s not their intent. They prefer to extend Tyler Toffoli and they’ve already engaged, at least to some degree, in extension talks with his agent, Pat Brisson," Dreger said.

"And why wouldn’t you? This guy has 25 goals, and you can see him as part of their future, the predicament is they’re a non-playoff team right now."

Dreger emphasized that the team's preference to retain Toffoli will depend on their playoff chances.

"I believe that the New Jersey Devils are going to take the next three games out west to deeply analyze their team and as you get closer to the trade deadline, if they feel that they’re not playoff-worthy, then perhaps they explore some of the interest that they’re getting in Toffoli as a pending free agent,” Dreger added.

Tom Fitzgerald's earlier statement on Tyler Toffoli

Earlier statements from Tom Fitzgerald, the Devils' general manager, have been indicative. He expressed thanks for Toffoli's efforts for the team.

"With Tyler, I’ve had multiple conversations with his agent. I think we’re probably going to sit down here at some point before the (All-Star) break or after the break, (potentially) in the break just to see where he’s at," Fitzgerald said.

"What’s he thinking, where he’s at? And then, we’ll talk about, if there’s a marriage here moving forward. I like Tyler Toffoli. I think he’s been a really good add for our team because of his professionalism and his winning pedigree, but it is a business.”

As the trade deadline approaches, the Devils' approach to Toffoli's future will undoubtedly attract attention from other NHL teams.