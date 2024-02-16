NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals implications of Jake Guentzel's injury on potential move

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel's recent upper-body injury, expected to sideline him for four weeks, has ignited speculation about the team's strategy leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

Guentzel sustained the injury during the third period of a 5-2 loss to the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, signaling a significant blow to the Penguins' lineup.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman was referenced by an insider source on X (formerly Twitter).

"On Pittsburgh/Guentzel: Elliotte doesn't think the injury changes anything for anyone. Gives Pittsburgh the opportunity to see what life without Guentzel is like. #LetsGoPens"

Expand Tweet

Before winning 4-1 to the Blackhawks yesterday, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan talked about Guentzel.

"We've got to keep competing," Sullivan said (h/t The Athletic). "Obviously, Jake's an important part of the team. He's a tough guy to replace, but it's going to provide opportunities for others to step up. And we've just got to make sure we focus on the guys that are in the lineup here. We believe we have enough to win. It's going to provide a lot of opportunity for others."

In response to Guentzel's injury, the Penguins have recalled Jonathan Gruden, Vinnie Hinostroza and Valtteri Puustinen from the AHL's Wilkes-Barre Scranton.

On Wednesday, Jake Guentzel contributed with an assist, maintaining his position as the second-highest scorer on the Penguins with 52 points in 50 games, trailing behind Sidney Crosby, who has 54 points.

Throughout his career, Guentzel has amassed 466 points in 503 regular-season games, all played with Pittsburgh. Additionally, he has accumulated 58 points in 58 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Pittsburgh currently holds the sixth position in the Metropolitan Division with 24 wins, 20 losses and seven overtime losses. They are trailing the Detroit Red Wings by five points in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jake Guentzel was on IR in 4-1 win over Blackhawks

Sidney Crosby scored twice as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1, breaking a three-game losing streak.

Crosby praised the team's performance, saying,

"We generated some good chances... We can build off this. We need the points."

Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, returning after a 14-game absence, assisted Philipp Kurashev's goal.

Bedard acknowledged the tough start, stating,

"I wanted to come back earlier... I've been skating four weeks now and felt confident."

Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan praised Crosby's leadership, saying,

"Sid, it looked like he was trying to will it for us. He was locked in from the very first shift, strong on pucks all night.”