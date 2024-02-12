NHL Trade Rumors: Insider reveals stumbling block that foiled Jacob Markstrom's New Jersey Devils move

Recently the NHL community was abuzz with news of a potential trade involving goaltender Jacob Markstrom. NJ Hockey Now's James Nichols provided an update, shedding light on the intricacies that ultimately thwarted the deal between the New Jersey Devils and the Calgary Flames.

According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, serious discussions had taken place between the Devils and Flames regarding a trade centered around Jacob Markstrom. However, hopes were dashed as Friedman reported that the trade had fizzled out. The burning question on everyone's minds: What caused the breakdown of negotiations between these two teams?

Friedman delved into the heart of the matter on the latest episode of the "32 Thoughts" podcast. He said that the Flames ownership holds a staunch stance when it comes to financial prudence.

Friedman explained to podcast host Jeff Marek:

“I think that the Devils and Flames have awkwardly been looking at each other. I just heard it got pretty serious. I’ve talked before on this pod about how the Flames have only kept money once. I believe that was David Rittich to Toronto. That was a deal that had no term.

"Again, I think the surest predictor of future events is past events. Teams know that the Flames are not crazy about this. I do believe that is a major hurdle and probably the major hurdle.”

This financial philosophy posed a significant obstacle for Devils General Manager Tom Fitzgerald, who understandably hesitated to acquire the 34-year-old goaltender without the Flames assuming some of his cap hit.

On the other hand, the Calgary Flames were hesitant to shoulder a portion of Jacob Markstrom's salary, given that he still has two years remaining on his contract beyond this season.

Elliotte Friedman believes there's still a possibility of Jacob Markstrom trade

Despite the apparent impasse, Friedman hinted at an intriguing revelation – the Devils and Flames were reportedly close to reaching an agreement on the Jacob Markstrom trade package. Friedman said,

“I think the package, they were closer on that, I’m not 100% sure, but I think hey we’re closer on that. It wasn’t perfect, but I heard the retention was the much bigger problem.

"I’ve had people tell me it’s fallen apart, it’s over, but I don’t know that. I don’t like to say that because I’ve learned in this business that just because something is true one day, that doesn’t mean it’s true the next day.”

Stay tuned as the NHL trade deadline approaches on March 8.