NHL trade rumors: Insider does not "rule out" Canadiens' $65,000,000 trade target's exit from Blues despite NTC kicking in

The Montreal Canadiens are actively pursuing St. Louis Blues forward Jordan Kyrou, despite his full no-trade clause (NTC) that kicked in on July 1.
On the SDPN podcast, NHL insider Chris Johnston noted that the Blues engaged in trade discussions with multiple teams, including the Canadiens, exploring a potential deal for Kyrou before his full no-trade clause (NTC) took effect.
Johnston emphasized that a trade remains possible despite the NTC, as Kyrou now holds significant control over any move. He suggested Blues GM Doug Armstrong frequently gauges the market value of key players like Kyrou, similar to past situations with Brayden Schenn, without necessarily intending to trade them.
(21:34 onwards)
"There were discussions between the Blues and other teams, specifically the Montreal Canadiens. I think they went pretty far down the road of exploring the possibility of a trade on Kyrou. Ultimately, they did make the Mailloux-Byfield trade. A player can obviously be traded once this no-move kicks in. I think it adds an element though and a layer that's harder to maximize the player's value," Johnston said.
"If you're talking about a Kyrou trade at this stage, that's a talented young player who puts up a lot of points. We're talking about a blockbuster. I wouldn't rule it out, but I do think the percentage likelihood of it happening went down considerably after we got to July 1st," he added.
Johnston believes the likelihood of a Kyrou trade has decreased since his NTC was activated. Still, he doesn’t rule out a blockbuster deal for the talented, point-producing forward, given the prior discussions and Armstrong’s willingness to consider big moves.
Jordan Kyrou is currently signed to an eight-year, $65 million contract with the Blues, signed in 2022. The 27-year-old forward racked up 70 points through 36 goals and 34 assists in 82 regular-season games last term.
Montreal Canadiens did not make an offer to Joe Valeno
The Montreal Canadiens reportedly did not make a formal contract offer to Joe Veleno, a restricted free agent. According to Tony Marinaro of TVA Sports, the Canadiens did not extend a formal contract offer to Veleno.
Last week, Veleno’s representatives held discussions with at least three teams: Colorado, Montreal, and Nashville. The Canadiens’ staff reviewed Veleno’s game, discussed it, and decided to pass.
Valeno amassed seven points through three goals and four assists in 18 games with the Chicago Blackhawks last season, following his trade from the Detroit Red Wings.
Also Read: Canadiens eyeing to 'move' $39,000,000 star D-man following Noah Dobson acquisition, claims insider
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama