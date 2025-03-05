NHL Trade Rumors: Insider sheds light on Maple Leafs targeting Flyers' Scott Laughton and $25,500,000 D-man

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been quiet in the lead-up to Friday's NHL trade deadline. That's expected to change in the next 48 hours.

Toronto has long been rumored to have interest in Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton. The Oakville, Ontario native is once again atop trade target boards and it's recently come out that he'd be keen on a trade to the Maple Leafs.

Another Flyer, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, has long been rumored as a fit in Toronto, which has led to speculation about the Maple Leafs acquiring both players in a package deal before the deadline.

On Wednesday's episode of "Leafs Morning Take," NHL insider David Pagnotta shared some insights into the Leafs' interest in both Laughton and Ristolainen.

"He's been after both these guys for a while," Pagnotta said. "There was even a deal on the table two drafts ago in Nashville. A first-round pick and Toronto opted not to do it. They've liked them for that long, they've liked Ristolainen."

"Ristolainen's gotten a bad rap because of his days in Buffalo, where he was still figuring out his game. Since he got to Philly, he's been a lot better. He's really good. But that reputation has followed him. ...

Laughton is in the fourth season of a five-year, $15,000,000 contract, while Ristolainen is in the third season of a five-year, $25,500,000 deal.

The Maple Leafs have little to no cap space, so a contract would have to be sent to Philadelphia in return, or salary retention would need to be involved.

Pagnotta added:

"Ristolainen got two more years left on his deal, while Laughton has one. I know the asking price. They want Fraser Minten. I mentioned over a month ago that Philly was interested in Minten, but I don’t think Toronto wants to move their first-round pick next year, so they have to juggle their options."

Maple Leafs are hoping to add to their roster as they push to win the Atlantic Division

The Toronto Maple Leafs will certainly add to their roster before Friday. They're one of the few Stanley Cup contenders in the NHL and with key players such as Mitch Marner and John Tavares on expiring contracts, it's time to go all-in.

Toronto (38-20-3) finds themselves in a tie for first place in the Atlantic Division with the Florida Panthers at 79 points, though they have one game in hand. Not to mention, Tampa Bay is just three back with 76 points.

It will be a battle until the very end for the division title, and the winner gets the advantage of avoiding the second and third seeds in the first round of the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs start a three-game road trip on Wednesday night in Vegas against the Golden Knights. The puck drops at 10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Arena.

