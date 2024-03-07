NHL trade rumors: Insider speculates 3-way trade involving Penguins' Guentzel, Canucks' Lindholm and Bruins' DeBrusk

ESPN's Kevin Weekes stirred the NHL community with details of a potential three-way trade involving the Vancouver Canucks, Boston Bruins, and Pittsburgh Penguins. The proposed deal would entail Jake Guentzel moving to Vancouver, Elias Lindholm to Boston, and Jake DeBrusk to Pittsburgh.

Guentzel, a highly coveted forward, boasts 52 points in 50 games this season and is esteemed for his consistent scoring prowess.

Lindholm, acquired by the Canucks on January 31, has seen a decline in performance lately but remains a notable asset. While currently occupying Vancouver's third-line center position, Lindholm's past achievements, including a 42-goal season (2021-22) with the Calgary Flames, underscore his value as a top center option.

DeBrusk, though less prominently discussed in trade talks due to the Bruins' contender status, brings solid offensive contributions with 29 points in 62 games this season, following a 27-goal performance the previous year.

Penguins forward drawing interest from multiple teams

The NHL trade deadline­ is soon. The Pittsburgh Penguins team is eager to make significant changes to their roster. They could trade some playe­rs like Lars Eller and Rickard Rakell to other te­ams.

One name generating considerable interest is Reilly Smith, who has struggled in his debut season with the Penguins. According to reports from David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period, the Vegas Golden Knights, Colorado Avalanche, and Nashville Predators have emerged as front-runners for acquiring Smith.

Smith, who holds a 10-team no-trade list, is reportedly open to a move from Pittsburgh. The Penguins are likely to have a replacement deal in the works if they decide to part ways with him.

A return to the Golden Knights, where Smith won the Stanley Cup, appears logical. Although Vegas may be out on Guentzel after acquiring Anthony Mantha, Smith's familiarity with the team and past success make him an attractive option.

The Avalanche and Predators, while relatively new to the Smith trade talks, are actively pursuing the veteran forward.

The Florida Panthers, another former team of Smith's, cannot be overlooked. As the trade deadline approaches, the race for his acquisition intensifies, with multiple teams vying for the opportunity to add his veteran presence to their lineup.