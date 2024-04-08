NHL Trade Rumors: Insider speculates on Anthony Duclair’s future with Tampa Bay Lightning

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently speculated about Anthony Duclair’s future with the Tampa Bay Lighting:

"I’m curious to see if Tampa is going to sign him, he’s been a really nice fit there."

Expand Tweet

Friedman’s words echo a growing sentiment among Lightning fans and NHL insiders, as Duclair’s tenure in Tampa has been good thus far. He came over from the San Jose Sharks looking to solidify the Bolts’ middle six.

In 13 games since the deal, he’s notched six goals and five assists for 11 points to go with a +5. He's added key depth scoring behind Hart Trophy candidate Nikita Kucherov.

The deal has been a great fit for both Tampa and Duclair. Since the deal, the Lightning are 11-2, including wins over playoff teams in the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers and New York Rangers. Duclair has been a big part of the reinvigorated Tampa Bay squad.

According to CapFriendly, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. He currently carries a $3 million cap hit, which is comparable to that of other key players such as Tanner Jeannot and Nick Paul.

Considering that captain Steve Stamkos will also become a UFA this summer, it makes sense for Tampa to extend Duclair.

According to Lightning GM Julien BriseBois, Duclair was the type of player the team needed:

"We all had a good feel for what he was as a player and what he brings to the table."

It seems Anthony Duclair may extend his stay in Tampa beyond this season.

Anthony Duclair gets respect from former teammates

Calgary Flames forward Jonathan Huberdeau, Anthony Duclair’s former teammate with the Panthers, had this to say about the Bolts’ forward:

"Playing with the kind of players here … I think it’s going to help that team and help them in the lineup."

Indeed, Duclair has been a natural fit for the Lightning. He had a breakout season in 2021-22, scoring 31 goals with the Panthers. Since then, he had a down year in 2022-23, recording two goals and seven assists in an injury-filled campaign.

He moved on to the rebuilding Sharks, looking to regain his form. As a Shark, Duclair scored 16 goals and added 11 assists in 56 games. However, he was a -12 on a poor Sharks team.

Moving on from the Sharks allowed Anthony Duclair to push the reset button. So far, it’s worked. The Lightning are in the playoffs, looking to upset the Boston Bruins.

The Bolts forward looks to continue his successful play and become a meaningful contributor in every way he can.