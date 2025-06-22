NHL trade rumors: Insider speculates Canucks' demand to 'pry' $25,000,000 starting goalie out of Vancouver

The Vancouver Canucks have a lot of activity ahead of themselves during the NHL offseason. The team is rebuilding with a new head coach in place and a number of their core stars having left the club. More could follow with starting goaltender Thatcher Demko expected to make space for a top-six forward.

Ad

The Canucks traded J.T. Miller ahead of the deadline last season and lost Brock Boeser to free agency. Therefore, the path seems to be clear for a potential trade for Thatcher Demko, starting his final year of his $25 million five-year contract.

This was reported by David Pagnotta in his column for The Fourth Period.

"They are looking for ways to upgrade their scoring punch up front. If they are offered a young, controllable top-six forward by a team in need of a new No.1 goaltender, that might be enough to pry Thatcher Demko out of Vancouver," Pagnotta wrote.

Ad

Trending

Demko had an elite 2023-24 season where he managed a 35-14-2 record. But he suffered from a lack of form this past season due to multiple injuries that reduced him to 23 games and a 10-8-3 record with a below-par .889 save percentage. The 29-year-old missed 24 games at the start of the season due to a recurring knee injury.

In January, he was sidelined for 2 games due to a back injury before being shelved for another 15 games at the end of March and April for a lower back injury. Kevin Lankinen, the backup goalie for the team, took up most of his duties and was also signed to a $4.5 million AAV five-year extension.

Ad

Canucks facing 'risk' in signing Thatcher Demko to an extension

At the end of season media availability, Canucks President of Hockey Operations, Jim Rutherford made the management's intentions clear that they recognize the risk in signing Thatcher Demko to a possible extension considering his injuries.

"I like what he’s found here and what he’s done. He’s 100 percent healthy now and in a great frame of mind. We would like to extend him. It’s going to be a matter of how much risk is the team willing to take and how much risk is he willing to take as to the term of that contract,” Rutherford had said.

Several teams will be in contention for signing a healthy Demko. The Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes, both contender teams, have been rumored to upgrade their netminders.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama