NHL Trade Rumors: Kevin Weekes lists Maple Leafs, Canadiens and two other teams' interest in Dylan Cozens

Buffalo Sabres forward Dylan Cozens is drawing plenty of interest around the league leading up to the NHL trade deadline.

The seventh overall pick from the 2019 draft's production has slipped drastically following a breakout 68-point (31 goals, 37 assists) campaign in 2022-23. That has led many general managers across the league to call the Sabres curious about Cozens' future with the team.

On Wednesday, former goaltender and ESPN hockey insider Kevin Weekes shared the teams expressing interest in Cozens.

"In speaking to sources, I'm told there's been plenty of expressions of interest from clubs in @BuffaloSabres F Cozens including; @CanadiensMTL @NHLFlames @MapleLeafs @DetroitRedWings," Weekes wrote on X.

The 23-year-old is in the second season of a seven-year, $49,700,000 contract extension signed in 2023.

Cozens is ranked No. 7 on Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff's trade targets board ahead of the March 7 trade deadline. Seravalli mentioned that the position Buffalo is in has forced them to consider everything with their roster moving forward.

Dylan Cozens missed practice on Wednesday

To add more fuel to the fire, Dylan Cozens was absent from Sabres practice on Wednesday.

Sabres reporter Lance Lysowski reported after practice that Cozens is dealing with a lower-body injury.

"Dylan Cozens has a lower-body injury. The Sabres will have to monitor his progress to see if he go play Saturday," Lysowski wrote on X.

Interesting timing for the young centerman to be dealing with an injury. You have to imagine more teams will be reaching out to Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams to inquire about Cozens upon hearing this news.

In 53 games this season, Cozens has registered 26 points (10 goals, 16 assists) to go with a -17 rating. This comes on the heels of a 47-point (18 goals, 29 assists) 2023-24 campaign.

Buffalo has just one game left before the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament break, so they could opt to hold their potential trade chip out of the lineup. They'll be in Nashville on Saturday night to face the Predators at Bridgestone Arena. The puck drops at 8 p.m. ET.

