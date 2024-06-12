NHL trade rumors: League exec speculates $68M Leon Draisaitl's inclusion in probable move for young Bruins D-man

An anonymous NHL executive believes the only way to get the Boston Bruins to part with 23-year-old defenseman Mason Lohrei is to include a top player like Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl in a potential deal.

Draisaitl, who signed an eight-year, $68 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers in 2017, will become a free agent next year.

NHL insider Jimmy Murphy took to X to elaborate on a conversation he had with a league executive.

"I saw some crazy trade rumors involving #NHLBruins defenseman Mason Lohrei, so I asked an NHL exec about them.

"'The only way I see them moving Lohrei is if it's for an elite center like Leon Draisaitl. They love that kid, and I don't blame them. He's the real deal'," Murphy quoted the anonymous NHL executive.

Lohrei has drawn attention with his performances this season.

Here are Lohrei's stats for this season:

Games Played (GP): 41

Goals (G): 4

Assists (A): 9

Points (PTS): 13

Plus/Minus (+/-): -2

Penalty Minutes (PIM): 18

Meanwhile, Draisaitl is eligible to sign a contract extension with the Oilers starting July 1. However, there is no guarantee that he will do so.

In May, NHL insider Darren Dreger discussed Draisaitl and Connor McDavid's contract situations. According to Dreger, Draisaitl could command a new deal worth between $87 million and $90 million. Such a deal could represent roughly 14% to 16% of the team's salary cap. This might force the Oilers to consider their options, including potential trades.

McDavid will become a free agent in 2026.

Aleksander Barkov could return for Game 3 after hit from Leon Draisaitl

Aleksander Barkov may return for the Florida Panthers in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final after practicing on Wednesday. Coach Paul Maurice stated that Barkov looked good but his final status will be decided on Thursday.

“He got through the skate and felt better today,” Maurice said (via NHL.com). “He got through the skate today as far as I know. I haven’t checked after.

“We’ll get him on a plane, get him off a plane, get him on the ice (for the morning skate on Thursday) and make a decision where he’s at tomorrow. But he looked good today,” Maurice added.

Barkov was injured in Game 2 after a hit from Leon Draisaitl, who received a minor penalty.

The Panthers have coped with injuries before, and Lundell is ready to fill in if needed. Although Barkov, Eetu Luostarinen, and Aaron Ekblad faced brief scares in Game 2, they're expected to be fine.

