NHL Trade Rumors: Mitch Marner seeking 8-year, $104,000,000 contract extension with Toronto Maple Leafs

Mitch Marner may become a free agent this summer but is open to staying with the Toronto Maple Leafs. NHL insider David Pagnotta reports that Marner wants an eight-year, $104 million contract. He likes Toronto but wants a competitive deal.

"The expectation remains that Mitch Marner will hit free agency this summer. He loves Toronto and isn’t closing the door on staying, but he’s seeking a competitive contract starting at $104 million over eight years." Pagnotta said [via Leafs Latest on X (formerly Twitter)]

Before the trade deadline on Friday, the Carolina Hurricanes asked for Mitch Marner in a deal for Mikko Rantanen. Toronto considered it, but Marner - who is playing in the last year of his 6-year, $65,408,000 contract - used his no-movement clause to refuse the trade. Later, Carolina chose the Dallas Stars trade offer instead.

Marner continues to play well despite the rumors. He scored twice in Toronto’s 7-4 loss to Colorado and is on a six-game scoring streak. He has 21 goals and 58 assists this season and is on track for 101 points, which would be a career high. Marner has scored at least 20 goals in five straight seasons.

Toronto must decide whether to meet Mitch Marner’s contract demands or explore other options. If he becomes a free agent, different teams will show interest. His decision will affect the Maple Leafs’s future plans and salary cap.

Mitch Marner talked about the Hurricanes trade rumors and his contract talks

In his interview with Sportsnet's Luke Fox on Saturday, Mitch Marner did not give a clear answer about his future with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I wasn’t focused on it. I had a feeling that maybe something might happen,” Marner said about the Hurricanes rumors. “But, yeah, I’m here to play hockey with this team, like I said, and I’m focused with this team. And that’s what I can tell you.”

After the Leafs' loss to the Colorado Avalanche, Marner was asked if he sees himself as a Maple Leaf next season. He did not say yes or no.

“Like I talked to you guys, man, I’m not gonna get into any of this contract stuff,” he said. “I’ve been very grateful, and I’ve loved my time being a Leaf. So, I’ll leave it with you guys.”

Marner refused to say if he is willing to negotiate a contract before his current deal expires on July 1. His agent, Darren Ferris, often takes clients to a free agency to get the best deal. So far, there is no sign that Marner will change that approach. Toronto risks losing Marner for nothing if he reaches free agency.

