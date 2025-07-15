NHL Trade Rumors: Nazem Kadri willing to lift his no-move clause for Maple Leafs & $3B franchise, per insider

Nazem Kadri is open to lifting his no-move clause for a trade, according to NHL insider Nick Kypreos. Kadri is currently under contract with the Calgary Flames but may consider a move if the right fit comes along. Kypreos mentioned that the two teams that could prompt Kadri to lift the no-move clause are the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Montreal Canadiens, which was valued at $3 billion by Forbes in December 2024.

In his Sportsnet column, Kypreos wrote:

“Two teams that Kadri continues to be linked to and appear to be willing to lift his no-move clause for are the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Kadri’s deal includes a full no-movement clause through 2025–26. Kypreos noted:

“After next season, Kadri will have a modified no-trade clause for the final three years of his deal.”

This makes the next season a key window if the Flames want to move him for a good return. If they retain some of his $7 million salary, they may get better trade value.

In 2024–25, Kadri played all 82 games, scoring 35 goals and collecting 32 assists. His -17 plus-minus rating reflects the team’s defensive issues rather than a drop in his play.

Kypreos also explained why Kadri’s name is on the trade radar:

“He’ll turn 35 in October, has won a Stanley Cup, and is still playing at a high level. Kadri scored 67 points this past season and a career-high 35 goals.”

Despite being in the fourth year of a seven-year contract, his consistent performances makes him a valuable asset. The Calgary Flames, on the other hand, are building around younger talent.

Kadri has played for three NHL teams: Toronto, Colorado and Calgary. A return to the Maple Leafs would stand out as a full circle moment because he was drafted by the team in 2009 and played ten seasons there. Toronto has tried to make deals with Calgary before, though past talks fell through. If Kadri decides to lift his clause, this time it could be different.

Nazem Kadri addresses the off season trade rumors

In an episode of Knight Shift, Nazem Kadri himself reacted to the recent trade rumors. He said:

“It’s a little bit bizarre just scrolling around and seeing your face pop up and name pop up. ... A lot of the times, the rumours can catch some fire, and the fire turns into bigger fires. It is what it is.”

Despite the ongoing talks, Kadri made it clear he enjoys living in Calgary.

“Calgary is such a great city, especially for the family and I,” he told Knight Shift.

Nazem Kadri spoke positively about the fans and the lifestyle in Calgary. Still, with the Flames missing the playoffs three seasons in a row, the team may head in a new direction. Kadri is a proven player, but his experience may not line up with Calgary’s younger core.

