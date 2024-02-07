NHL trade rumors: New York Rangers unwilling to trade first round pick because of James Dolan's ownership of the Sphere

According to hockey insider Darren Dreger, the New York Rangers want to make additions before the trade deadline. However, the club seems to be reluctant to part ways with their first-round pick due to the ownership.

James Dolan, the owner of the Rangers, also owns The Sphere in Las Vegas. Notably, the 2024 NHL Draft will be held on June 28-29 at Sphere in Vegas.

Dreger reckons that because of Dolan's ownership at The Sphere, he wants to protect the 2024 first-round pick so that the New York Rangers can be in the spotlight both at the draft and The Sphere.

On TSN Insider, Darren Dreger said:

"Yeah, including their first-round pick in 2024. And you're right, the New York Rangers would like to add a forward. I'm told that they did make an offer [for] Elias Lindholm, formerly of the Calgary Flames, now [with] the Vancouver Canucks. But that offer clearly wasn't accepted.

"James Dolan, the owner of the New York Rangers, wants to protect the 2024 first-round pick so that the Rangers can be part of the spotlight at the draft and The Sphere."

Dreger noted that Dolan's ownership of the Sphere does not bar the Rangers manager Chris Drury from using another first-round pick, and speculated that they could use or acquire a first-round pick in 2025:

Because Dolan is also the owner of The Sphere in [Las] Vegas. Doesn't mean that [general manager] Chris Drury can't use another first-round pick – maybe in 2025 or acquire one. But, the Rangers want to be part of the spectacle in Vegas."

According to reports, the New York Rangers could enter the market scouring for a center leading up to the March 8 trade deadline.

Anaheim Ducks forward Adam Henrique and Frank Vatrano have reportedly emerged as two names linked to the Blue Shirts. With Filip Chytl out for the season, the addition of any of the aforementioned players could provide the Rangers with much-needed depth up front in the playoffs.

What's next for the New York Rangers?

The Blue Shirts are atop the Metro Division with 65 points after 50 games and seventh overall in the league standings. The Rangers are 5-4-1 in their last ten outings.

Artemi Panarin leads the club in scoring with 67 points through 31 goals and 36 assists, followed by Mika Zibanejad with 47. The Rangers return to the ice on Wednesday when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning at MSG.