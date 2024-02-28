NHL Trade Rumors: NHL executive names Penguins' "ridiculous" asking price for Jake Guentzel

As the NHL trade deadline looms, the Pittsburgh Penguins have been the center of attention, with rumors swirling around forward Jake Guentzel.

Despite being sidelined with an upper-body injury since Valentine's Day, interest in Guentzel remains high around the league.

As per ESPN's Emily Kaplan reports:

"Interest in Jake Guentzel around the league hasn’t waned at all, despite him being on injured reserve through the March 8 deadline. It still seems likely Guentzel is on the move."

However, what has caught many by surprise is the hefty price the Penguins are reportedly asking for Guentzel.

"I’ve heard the asking price on Guentzel is multiple first-round picks (or a first-round pick and equivalent in top prospects or roster players)." Kaplan added.

This steep valuation has prompted reactions from within the hockey community, with a rival executive describing:

“The Guentzel asking price is ridiculous.”

Guentzel has managed an impressive 22 goals and 30 assists over just 50 games this season.

Potential teams for Jake Guentzel

#1 The Carolina Hurricanes are on the lookout for a consistent scorer for the playoffs and have the financial flexibility to commit to Jake Guentzel for the long term.

#2 With the potential absences of Nichushkin and Landeskog, the Colorado Avalanche may pivot towards acquiring a forward, diverging from their apparent quest for a second-line center.

#3 Eyeing a postseason run, the Detroit Red Wings could find Guentzel an attractive piece to add, provided they can manage his contract extension.

#4 The Edmonton Oilers are actively seeking to bolster their top six forwards and has the necessary resources to make a move for someone of Guentzel's caliber.

#5 The Florida Panthers are making a strong push towards lifting the Stanley Cup, but they are constrained by a lack of tradable assets, lacking a first-round draft pick until 2026.

#6 The New York Rangers have been scouting for a center, but Wheeler's recent injury might necessitate a strategic pivot, particularly after their latest wing acquisitions.

#7 The Vancouver Canucks have a history of interest in players from the Pittsburgh Penguins and may see Guentzel as the right addition to propel them forward, especially after bringing Lindholm into the fold.

#8 With Stone sidelined, the Vegas Golden Knights could have the salary cap room to make bold moves in the trade market, having already been in the hunt for a winger before his injury.

#9 The Arizona Coyotes, where Jake Guentzel’s father Mike serves as a pro scout, are flush with draft picks and prospects, positioning them as a potential suitor.