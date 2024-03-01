NHL Trade Rumors: Oilers open to shipping out 2024 first-round draft pick and more assets for new star blueliner

With March 8 trade deadline day impending after a week, new rumors are coming up, and the Edmonton Oilers are reportedly looking to strengthen their blueline.

The Fourth Period's NHL insider David Pagnotta tweeted about Edmonton's intentions, revealing that they are open to trading their 2024 first-round draft pick along with a roster player to acquire a top-tier defenseman.

Pagnotta tweeted:

"Edmonton’s 2024 1st round pick is in play, and I’m told they’ve discussed packaging it with a roster player to another club for a defenceman to upgrade their blueline. No decision yet. #LetsGoOilers"

Many defensemen have been traded recently, including Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars and Ilya Lyubushkin to the Toronto Maple Leafs. Now, Edmonton is keen on making the move to upgrade their defensive corps.

The inclusion of their 2024 first-round pick in trade discussions is big news. By attaching a roster player to sweeten the deal, Edmonton aims to entice potential trade partners and secure a valuable addition to their lineup.

With their dominant offense led by star duo Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, they needed some strength in their defense core.

Among the potential targets that the Oilers could eye are Noah Hanifin, Matt Dumba and the Philadelphia Flyers' defensive duo of Nick Seeler and Sean Walker. While Hanifin and Dumba are known commodities, the availability of Seeler and Walker depends on the Flyers' stance as potential sellers during a playoff push.

As the Western Conference playoff race heats up, Edmonton recognizes the importance of bolstering its defensive depth to compete with its top contenders.

More updates from insiders on the possibility of the Edmonton Oilers' trade

Insiders Anthony Di Marco and David Pagnotta further shared their insights on the Oiler's potential targets and other scenarios.

Di Marco reported that Edmonton is among six teams interested in acquiring defenseman duo Nick Seeler and Sean Walker. He tweeted:

"As defencemen continue to come off the board, there are six teams in on Seeler/Walker, including the #letsgooilers."

In response, Pagnotta provided insights into Edmonton's broader trade ambitions, indicating that the team is also eyeing forward Pavel Buchnevich.

"Edmonton’s looking to add both on D and up front, with Pavel Buchnevich among their targets. Money in means money out for the Oilers, with Cody Ceci, Warren Foegele & Brett Kulak the likely casualties."

