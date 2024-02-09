NHL Trade Rumors: Philadelphia Flyers center draws attention from multiple teams

The NHL trade market is heating up, and one player is drawing significant attention: Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton. With the recent flurry of moves involving pivots like Elias Lindholm and Sean Monahan, the Flyers have set a high asking price for Laughton. Insider sources revealed this piece of information.

Reports from Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period suggest that the Flyers have set the bar at a first-round draft pick for Laughton. He is under contract for two more years at a favorable $3 million average annual value (AAV). Despite interest from multiple teams, including the Edmonton Oilers, the Flyers are in no rush to part ways with the 29-year-old center.

"I’ve heard that six to eight teams have shown some level of interest in the former first-round selection, including the Edmonton Oilers," said one source familiar with the negotiations. "According to one source, the Flyers and Oilers have had several conversations over the last number of weeks – but not just about Laughton."

The Oilers, reportedly also eyeing defenseman Sean Walker, see Laughton as a potential addition to bolster their bottom-six and provide depth scoring. With aspirations for a deep playoff run, the Oilers are keen on upgrading their roster, and Laughton's versatility could be a valuable asset.

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period reported:

"It’s no secret the Oilers have their sights set on a Stanley Cup run this season; in order to do so, an upgrade on their backend and bottom-six is needed. Walker checks the box as an upgrade over Cody Ceci; in the case of Laughton, perhaps he can provide some of the depth scoring and versatility they thought they had with Connor Brown."

Philadelphia Flyers trying to maximize returns

The Philadelphia Flyers are navigating their options with Walker, a pending unrestricted free agent (UFA). While the Flyers are open to retaining salary to facilitate a trade involving Walker, their stance on Laughton's retention remains uncertain. However, given their cap situation and potential moves, the Flyers are in a position to accommodate salary retention if necessary.

Despite the Philadelphia Flyers' willingness to entertain offers for Laughton and Walker, they are firm on their asking price. The trade deadline is approaching on March 8. The Flyers should explore all avenues to maximize their returns while balancing their roster and cap considerations.

Amidst the trade rumors surrounding Laughton and Walker, defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen has also garnered interest from various teams. The Philadelphia Flyers are evaluating their options with Ristolainen. His contract situation adds complexity to potential trade discussions.