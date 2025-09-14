NHL trade rumors: Rangers would get "aggressive" to land Kirill Kaprizov if he decides against extension with Wild

The New York Rangers are expected to get aggressive in their pursuit of Kirill Kaprizov if he doesn't sign an extension with the Minnesota Wild, according to veteran Rangers beat writer Vincent Z. Mercogliano.Kaprizov is entering the final year of his $45 million contract. Since July 1, he has been eligible to sign an extension, but rumors have circulated that he turned down a record-breaking $128 million offer, a claim Wild GM Bill Guerin has dismissed.Mercogliano noted that the situation is one to watch closely, pointing out several connections that could make the Rangers an appealing destination.“Kaprizov and Panarin share the same agent, and I've also heard he's close with fellow Russians (and Rangers) Igor Shesterkin and Vladislav Gavrikov. I think there are lot of selling points that would appeal to Kaprizov if he decides not to re-up with Minnesota,&quot; Mercogliano said.&quot;I've heard the Rangers would be on his short list, and we know Drury has growing cap space and a desire to reshape the core. I expect them to be aggressive if he ever becomes available.&quot;If a trade scenario comes into play, the cost would likely be significant. Mercogliano suggested that it could take multiple first-round picks the Rangers happen to hold two next year and a player such as Alexis Lafreniere.Despite being limited to just 41 games last season due to injury, Kaprizov still managed 25 goals and 31 assists.Wild GM Bill Guerin on Kirill Kaprizov’s contract rumorsMinnesota Wild GM Bill Guerin has addressed the swirling rumors about Kirill Kaprizov’s contract negotiations, specifically reports that the star forward rejected a record-setting $128 million extension.Insider Frank Seravalli had reported that the Wild tabled an eight-year, $128 million offer, which would have made Kaprizov the highest-paid player in league.Speaking on the 10kTakes podcast, Guerin said:“I know two things: That info didn’t come from us and it didn’t come from Kirill’s agent. I don’t know where it came from. Kirill and the organization, his agent and I have a very good relationship. We’re working through things,” Guerin said.Guerin also noted that outside speculation won't affect negotiations, adding that a part of his job is to shield Kirill Kaprizov from unnecessary distractions.