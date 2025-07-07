NHL trade rumors: Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman failed to acquire $8M Bruins forward & Mason Marchment

The Detroit Red Wings were reportedly interested in acquiring forwards Victor Arvidsson and Mason Marchment.
General Manager Steve Yzerman expressed interest in acquiring the two players in the offseason but didn't secure either player. Arvidsson was traded from the Edmonton Oilers to the Boston Bruins, and Marchment was dealt by the Dallas Stars to the Seattle Kraken last month.
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on his 32 Thoughts podcast, Yzerman pursued several players but was unable to secure these deals.
"So, as Yzerman said, I don't think Ehlers was a realistic option. I don't think that was ever going to happen. I never had a doubt that Patrick Kane was staying I always felt he was going to stay there," Friedman said.
"You know, I think he had some interest in Arvidsson, because Arvidsson had success with Todd McLellan in LA, he ended up in Boston. I heard that the Red Wings like Mason Marchment - he ended up in Seattle. There were some things he wanted to do that he wasn't able to do," he added.
Notably, Arvidsson, who was traded to the Boston Bruins, had a no-trade clause, and Friedman noted that the Red Wings were not on his preferred destinations. Arvidsson is currently under a two-year, $8 million contract with the Bruins.
Detroit Red Wings sign veteran Patrick Kane to contract extension
Last week, the Red Wings signed Patrick Kane to a one-year, $3 million contract extension. Kane joined the club following his trade from the NY Rangers in the 2022-23 season.
The 36-year-old will be entering his third season with the Red Wings. Last season, Kane racked up 59 points through 21 goals and 38 assists in 72 games. He was also the leading goal scorer for the team.
In his two-year stint with the 11-time Stanley Cup-winning club, Kane has accumulated 106 points through 41 goals and 65 assists in 122 games. Overall, Kane has amassed 1,343 career points with 492 goals and 851 assists in 1,302 games.
He has won three Stanley Cup championships during his 16-year stint with the Chicago Blackhawks.
