NHL Trade Rumors: Sabres' Casey Mittelstadt high on radar of multiple teams per insider

The Buffalo Sabres are likely to make some trades before the March 3rd deadline and forward Casey Mittelstadt is at the center of the trade rumors.

Hockey insider Elliotte Friedman mentioned on his 32 Thoughts podcast that several teams have been keeping tabs on Mittelstadt recently. With players like Sean Monahan and Elias Lindholm moving, teams are looking to boost their offense.

"I heard there's a lot of teams going to watch Mittelstadt," said Friedman. "I don't know what's going to happen here, but I think there's a lot of teams watching him. Buffalo's got a decision, pay him or move on."

Mittelstadt leads the team with 44 points (13 goals, 31 assists) after 57 games. He will be an arbitration-eligible RFA this summer, just one year away from UFA status.

Buffalo is almost certain to miss the playoffs again, and selling Mittelstadt now would maximize his worth and provide the Sabres with assets for rebuilding.

The Sabres are expected to deal with several pending UFAs, like Kyle Okposo and Eric Comrie, by March 3rd. But moving to Mittelstadt would signal a more aggressive sell-off in Buffalo. GM Kevyn Adams may feel it's the right time to cash in on his top trade chip.

Casey Mittelstadt on hearing his name in trade rumors

Last month, Casey Mittelstadt expressed surprise to the Buffalo News about a media report suggesting he might be traded.

It’s actually kind of weird,” Mittelstadt said. “I was just sitting at home watching NHL Network and all of a sudden, my name is getting thrown around. So, that was surprising to me, to be honest with you. It’s obviously something I’ve never experienced before.”

Mittelstadt mentioned that discussions about an extension have not started with the team yet, but he has expressed his desire to remain in Buffalo.

“There’s really not been any communication,” he said. “I think (general manager Kevyn Adams) knows I want to be here. I pretty much bleed Sabres colors and being with this team.

"My loyalty is to the guys in this room. That’s about all I’ve got right now. I love being here. I love playing here. I love the guys in this room. They’re my brothers.”

Casey Mittelstadt's Sabres next face the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at KeyBank Center.