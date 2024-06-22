NHL Trade Rumors: Top insider claims "politics" played major role in Jacob Markstrom's failed move to Toronto Maple Leafs

Jacob Markstrom's trade to the New Jersey Devils surprised many. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman suggested that "politics" affected Markstrom not joining the Toronto Maple Leafs. He implied Toronto's internal dynamics hindered competitive offers. Friedman noted Markstrom seemed to favor New Jersey over Toronto and Ottawa.

"I think because of all the politics there, Toronto was going to have to blow anyone else out of the water to get that player. I also think Markstrom, at the end of the day, preferred New Jersey most, but, you know, he opened it up to teams like Toronto and Ottawa in the Eastern Conference," Friedman said (via 32 Thoughts Podcast).

Trending

Friedman argues that the Leafs benefit indirectly from this deal. By not acquiring Markstrom, they potentially avoid a mistake. This also shifts the goalie market, possibly lowering prices for goalies such as Juuse Saros, John Gibson, or Jordan Binnington.

"I think the Maple Leafs were really going to have to win that deal," Friedman added.

The Flames traded Markstrom to the Devils for a 2025 first-round pick and defenseman Kevin Bahl. Critics questioned Calgary's return, given Markstrom's status as a top goalie. In contrast, the Devils received praise for acquiring Markstrom at a perceived low cost. They retained their 10th overall pick and top prospects.

Jacob Markstrom excited for new challenge with New Jersey Devils

Jacob Markstrom had a solid season with Calgary but was unsure about his future there. He moves to New Jersey and is aware of the pressure but excited for the new challenge.

“This is a big challenge,” Markstrom said (via NHL.com). “It's a big team with high expectations and as a goaltender, there's pressure, and I've been on teams where there was pressure on goaltending in the Canadian market. I know what's expected and me, as a person too, and people who know me that I just want to win hockey games. "

Under general manager Tom Fitzgerald, the Devils seek to strengthen their lineup with young talent and draft picks after missing the playoffs. Markstrom, a veteran of several NHL teams, is eager to contribute to New Jersey's hockey legacy and has generated support from Devils legend Martin Brodeur.

“I got a text from him right after it happened, so I'm sure we'll catch up....,” Markstrom said. “So it's huge to have a guy like that in the front office and up top and I can't wait to see him and meet and talk to him. But yeah, for sure, that's huge."

New Jersey acquired Markstrom in an effort to improve their team for the playoffs next season.