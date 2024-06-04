NHL Trade Rumors: Top insider provides update on Canucks' pursuit of Nikita Zadorov, Lindholm and others

The Vancouver Canucks got eliminated from the Playoffs after losing to Edmonton Oilers in the second round 4-3. Now they head into the free agency and soon they will have to secure their key players like Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm heading into Free Agency July 1st.

NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal recently provided updates on Vancouver's negotiations and plans for their pending free agents.

"Friedman on #Canucks free agents: On Myers, they know what the deal is going to look like, they know the number on Zadorov but I am not convinced they can get there. Lindholm they would love to have back but that is so hard to do," Rick Dhaliwal posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Exploring Canucks' pursuit of Nikita Zadorov, Lindholm, and Myers in detail

Nikita Zadorov

After an impressive performance during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Zadorov's stock has soared. The 6-foot-6 blueliner is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1, leaving Vancouver with a critical decision to make regarding his future.

However, securing Zadorov's services won't be easy. According to Dhaliwal, the Canucks are aware of the financial parameters involved but may struggle to reach an agreement that satisfies both parties. Zadorov recorded fourteen points, including five goals apart from his defensive edge and it has made the negotiations more complex.

Elias Lindholm

Vancouver is also negotiating with forward Elias Lindholm, who joined the Canucks in a trade deal with the Calgary Flames in January this year. He gave a solid playoff performance with 10 points, which included five goals and five assists, in 13 games. However, Lindholm's overall production during the regular season was below expectations, which can potentially impact his contract negotiations.

Lindholm's decision to reject contract offers from the Flames before his trade to Vancouver adds a bigger question mark to his impending free agency.

Tyler Myers

Defenseman Tyler Myers is another player under the Canucks' radar. Myers had a productive season, posting his best statistical performance (5 goals and 24 assists) since joining the team. His contributions to the blue line, coupled with his experience and leadership, make him a valuable asset for Vancouver.

“Yeah, I would love to. What we’ve been able to build here the last year and a half, I think it’s really special to be a part of,” Myers said.

So, Vancouver will have to soon take decisions regarding their free agents, with Zadorov, Lindholm, and Myers among the key players in focus.