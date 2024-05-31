NHL Trade Rumors: Top sportscaster John Shannon opines Toronto Maple Leafs should trade $60,000,000 over Mitch Marner

NHL Insider John Shannon feels it might be time for the Toronto Maple Leafs to consider parting ways with one of its players. However, it's not Mitch Marner.

On Leafs Morning Take, Shannon discussed the frustrations surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff performances with Nick Alberga, the host and director of the podcast. Shannon proposed trading Morgan Rielly, on an eight-year, $60,000,000 contract.

Shannon suggested that the Maple Leafs should trade Rielly over Marner.

Shannon: "[00:o1:49] Morgan Riley, because you were talking about cap space and it won't be as much cap space as Marner, but if you can move Riley and find something for him, and that to me, makes a ton more sense because their defense just is not good enough, period. Their offense might be good enough, but their defense is not."

Trending

Shannon praised Simon Benoit but said the team doesn't need him.

Shannon: "[00:o1:36] I think Simon Benoit was really good, but I don't think the Maples need four Simon Benoits. And really, the guy that I think should be moved and more conversation should occur..."

Expand Tweet

John Shannon analyzes the Toronto Maple Leafs' playoff challenge

Nick Alberga, the host, highlighted a comment from John Tavares. He expressed the sentiment that the team feels on the cusp of greatness yet struggles to make significant postseason strides.

Insider Shannon suggested the risk involved, noting the potential for Marner to flourish elsewhere. He drew comparisons to other teams like Nashville, Utah or Florida, where aggressive management might capitalize on his talents.

Shannon: " [00:00:31] There's always the risk of Mitch Marner going to Nashville or Utah or Florida because Bill Zito seems to be aggressive all the time and making a big difference."

"And then people in Toronto looking yearningly at what the team is doing and saying, well, why didn't he do that here? That's always the challenge in Toronto. I am one of those guys that believes that eight is enough. Eight is enough with this group."

Shannon probed deeper, questioning whether Marner and his fellow forwards were the root of the Toronto Maple Leafs' postseason struggles.

Shannon: "[00:01:05] But when you dig deep, Matt, those four forwards, are they the real problem in the end? Is it, aren't there more symptoms of a team that relishes in mediocrity in the playoffs that should really improve somewhere else, like in goal."

He even pointed to other areas of the team that might need addressing, such as goaltending and defense.

Shannon: " [00:01:27] And listen, I know Joseph Wall can be a good goaltender, but they admit themselves he has to stay healthy. And then you have to look at the defense."

Shannon's words raise important questions for the Toronto Maple Leafs.