NHL Trade Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs linked to Buffalo Sabres center as GM Treliving attends game

With the Mar. 8 trade deadline approaching quickly, the Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to solidify their front and blue lines.

According to Michael Augello of The Hockey News, the Buffalo Sabres are likely sellers, with some pending UFAs who could attract interest from other teams looking to strengthen their rosters.

With the Sabres likely to remain sellers, there has been speculation about center Casey Mittelstadt. The Buffalo Sabres' recent game against the St. Louis Blues on Friday (Feb. 9) had 10 teams in attendance.

One of the most notable attendees was Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving, who was at the KeyBank Center with a scout. The Leafs are looking to add some depth to their front and blue lines.

With Mittelstadt in the rumor mill, it's safe to assume that the center is one of the names in Treliving's mind. Mittelstadt could be a great addition to provide depth on Toronto's third line.

Buffalo Sabres v Philadelphia Flyers

Apart from the Maple Leafs, the Vancouver Canucks , looking for a defenseman, had two scouts.

The likes of the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Ottawa Senators and Vegas Golden Knights were the other teams watching the Sabres game.

Casey Mittelstadt, 25, was drafted No. 8 overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2017 draft and has been with them for the last seven years. The 25-year-old center is in the final year of a three-year $7,500,000 million contract signed in 2021.

He will be a restricted free agent at the end of the 2023-24 season. This campaign, Mittelstadt has racked up 42 points, through 12 goals and 30 assists, in 51 games.

What's next for the Toronto Maple Leafs?

Toronto Maple Leafs v Ottawa Senators

The Maple Leafs are fourth in the Atlantic Division with 60 points, first in the East wild card standings. They're coming off a 5-3 win over the Ottawa Senators in their recent matchup and are 5-5-0 in their last 10 outings.

Auston Matthews leads the club in goals (49) and is second overall in scoring after William Nylander (65 points). The Leafs host the St. Louis Blues at the Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.