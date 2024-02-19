Predators GM discloses right price to trade Juuse Saros as goaltender market heats up

In a surprising turn of events, Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz hinted at a potential shift in strategy regarding star goaltender Juuse Saros. Long heralded as a cornerstone of the Predators roster, Saros' future with the team now appears less certain amid talks of a potential trade.

Trotz, previously adamant about the team's reluctance to part ways with Saros unless offered an astronomical deal, now seems more open to considering trade offers. In a recent interview with 102.5 The Game, Trotz said:

"If an asset comes that you just can’t envision yourself getting...then you would have to consider [trading Saros]."

This departure from his earlier stance underscores the growing seriousness of the situation.

The looming factor in Juuse Saros' potential departure is his impending contract extension in July, with Saros' camp eyeing a lucrative deal akin to Connor Hellebuyck's seven-year, $59.5 million contract. Trotz, however, remains wary of committing such substantial funds to a single player, despite Saros' undeniable talent.

The playoffs approach and many teams including the Carolina Hurricanes, Edmonton Oilers and Los Angeles Kings are keen on improving their goaltending. They're turning their glance toward Saros who is in demand. Trade rumors are buzzing with various potential packages. Players like Martin Necas from the Hurricanes and Arthur Kaliyev from the Kings are valuable assets.

Trotz and the Predators could aim for a top-notch scorer like Necas, plus extras to strike a favorable deal for Saros. Amid talks and the goalie trade scene buzzing, they're in a fix. They're arguably balancing between keeping their star goalie and entertaining trade possibilities.

Juuse Saros Shines: Predators Goaltender steadies ship with stellar performance against Blues

Juuse Saros showcased his resilience and prowess between the pipes in Saturday's 5-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues. Despite facing a barrage of shots, including 16 in a relentless second-period onslaught, Saros stood tall, turning aside 35 of 37 attempts on goal.

In the game against Dallas, Saros struggled initially. He gave up four goals in the first period alone. But he showed he could bounce back. The Blues only scored two more. Saros blocked all other major shots.

His performance during the game was top-notch. He achieved a .946 save percentage, asserting his position as the Predators' main goalie. Despite tough times for the team, Saros' regular participation has made him a key player for the Predators defense.

Having started six straight games, Saros is a steady anchor for his team. As the season goes on, Juuse Saros' strong presence will play a major role in the Predators' aim to be successful.