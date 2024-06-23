Rutger McGroarty landing sports: Top 3 trade destinations for Winnipeg Jets prospect

The Winnipeg Jets are reportedly seeking to trade top prospect Rutger McGroarty, according to the Winnipeg Sun. The Sun reported that a source close to the matter indicated that the Jets are looking to trade Rutger McGroarty’s rights after he decided not to join the Jets as a pro player.

The Sun also cited insider Elliotte Friedman’s comments regarding the issue. According to Friedman, Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff has entertained potential trade scenarios for McGroarty’s rights.

3 trade destinations for Rutger McGroarty

#1: Anaheim Ducks

Like Rutger McGroarty, the Ducks are in full development mode. The Ducks are in the midst of a rebuild. They could offer McGroarty an opportunity to contribute much sooner than the Jets.

Trending

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Also, there’s another possible dimension. The Ducks are reportedly shopping Trevor Zegras, given his position as the Ducks’ most valuable asset.

If that’s the case, the Ducks could dangle Zegras in front of the Jets, getting McGroarty and other pieces in return. It’s an intriguing possibility, to be certain.

#2: Philadelphia Flyers

The Flyers were close to making the playoffs this past season. Philly is actually ahead of schedule in their rebuild, considering that the club wasn’t expected to be anywhere close to a playoff spot.

While the Flyers are still technically in a rebuild, there’s always room for an exciting young player to make his mark on the team.

Additionally, having a renowned coach in John Tortorella could greatly enhance Rutger McGroarty’s development. Pulling off a trade may be tricky for Philly. Still, they have pieces to move. For example, Scott Laughton has been the subject of rumors for some time.

Travis Konecny was another player rumored to be on the move at the trade deadline.

With the Jets looking to contend in the Pacific Division next season, a veteran like Laughton or Konecny could greatly help the Jets’ chances of succeeding in the playoffs.

#3: San Jose Sharks

The Sharks have renewed optimism as they currently hold the number-one overall pick in this year’s draft. Presumably, the Sharks will take top prospect Macklin Celebrini with the first pick. So, why not add another dynamic rising star in McGroarty?

The addition of veteran Barclay Goodrow bodes well for the Sharks as they look to lay the foundations of a winning club under new coach David Warsofsky.

While the return for Rutger McGroarty may not be as significant, getting anything in return for McGroarty should be seen as a victory for the Jets’ front office.