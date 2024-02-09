Sabres' Erik Johnson speaks out on his future as trade rumors linger around Buffalo's PK specialist

With the NHL trade deadline fast approaching on March 8, trade rumors have surfaced about Buffalo Sabres defenseman Erik Johnson. The 35-year-old, known for his penalty-killing and leadership qualities, has found himself at the center of speculation as the Sabres look to reshape their roster amidst a disappointing season.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Erik Johnson remains focused on his current role with the Sabres. In a recent interview with Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News, he addressed the rumors, stating:

"I don't pay attention to rumors or social media during the season. I just tune it all out and focus on playing. I assumed where we're at (in the standings) my name would be out there, just with my experience. But really, my focus is here, and I don't want to leave. I don't really want to abandon the guys midseason. I care about these guys."

Having won a Stanley Cup with the Colorado Avalanche less than two years ago, Erik Johnson admitted that his perspective on chasing another title has shifted:

"I've seen a lot of growth throughout a lot of the guys not only on the ice, but off the ice. And I think I kind of have that 'big brother' responsibility to a lot of them. I'm not going to (General Manager) Kevyn Adams asking to get moved.

"I'm sure he'll come to me if there's anything that pops up and then I'll have to make a decision. But my focus is on the guys. I really care about the success of the team and the players. And I'm not looking outside right now."

The possibility of Erik Johnson staying with the Sabres

Despite registering a career-low three points in 42 games for Buffalo, all goals, and a reduced ice time average of 14:04 per game, Erik Johnson's leadership qualities make him an attractive asset. The former No. 1 overall pick's impact on Buffalo's young defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, and Owen Power is evident.

Besides, Adams has the option to adjust Johnson's one-year contract, valued at $3.25 million with the Sabres since July 1, to facilitate a potential trade deal.

Sabres head coach Don Granato has already praised Johnson's leadership to reporters:

"He is a driver on the penalty kill as is Jordan Greenway. Those are two players we didn't have in our organization at this time last year. Those are guys that have been in those roles and gained lots of years of experience in those roles. So they bring a confidence to the rest of the group."

For now, Johnson's NHL future remains uncertain.