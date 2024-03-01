Toronto Maple Leafs trade rumors: Insider claims $12,150,000 Capitals defenceman on team's radar

The Toronto Maple Leafs are actively exploring options to strengthen their roster, with a particular focus on right-handed defensemen. According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts, the Maple Leafs have expressed interest in Nick Jensen of the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals, who are still evaluating their trade deadline strategy, might consider parting ways with Jensen, given their surplus of right-handed defensemen, especially after the midseason signing of Ethan Bear.

Friedman said:

"They were looking at a lot of right-shot D... I heard Nick Jensen was kind of the name that they were looking at."

Nick Jensen, who signed a three-year, $12,150,000 contract with the Capitals on February 28, 2023, emerges as a potential target for the Maple Leafs. Despite experiencing ups and downs during the 2023-24 season, Jensen has established himself as a valuable asset since his acquisition by the Capitals in 2019.

The 33-year-old defenseman's contract carries a cap hit of $4.05 million, with two years remaining on the extension he inked last season. Despite missing the last two games due to a lower-body injury, Jensen is expected to make a return to the lineup on Friday against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Toronto Maple Leafs' dominant win over Coyotes

The Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Thursday, extending the Coyotes' losing streak to 14 games. Auston Matthews showcased his skills with his NHL-leading 53rd goal, supported by goals from Matthew Knies, Tyler Bertuzzi and William Nylander's empty-netter.

Goaltender Joseph Woll, returning from injury, made 30 saves and impressed teammates with his composure. ,

“He looked great, really composed," Matthews said of Woll. "Made up for lot of mistakes on our end. Looked really solid.”

Despite goals from Alex Kerfoot and Logan Cooley, Arizona's struggles continued. Knies' goal marked a special coincidence as it coincided with the date of the Coyotes' last regulation loss in Toronto, the day of his birth.

Mitch Marner's playmaking skills were crucial, earning praise from coach Sheldon Keefe. Keefe said:

“We needed him. Good that Mitch was able to chip in.”

Despite injuries to key players like Timothy Liljegren and Mark Giordano, the Leafs looked confident. Ryan Reaves added a physical presence with a fight, energizing the crowd.

The win was a morale booster for Toronto, especially after Tuesday's loss to the Vegas Golden Knights. Keefe's milestone 200th win was slightly marred by a fine for misconduct in the previous game. The Toronto Maple Leafs will now play the New York Rangers with momentum on their side.