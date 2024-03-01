Toronto Maple Leafs trade rumors: Insider names 2 D-man targets after losing out on Chris Tanev

With Chris Tanev no longer an option for the Toronto Maple Leafs' defensive targets, the team is shifting its focus towards other right-handed blue-liners.

Reports from The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun suggest that the Leafs are eyeing Arizona Coyotes defenseman Matt Dumba and have inquired about a potential reunion with Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks.

Dumba, a former 50-point defenseman with the Minnesota Wild, has seen a decline in his play in recent years due to injuries. Despite his diminished performances, the 29-year-old remains an intriguing option for Toronto.

He holds a $3.9 million cap hit and is a pending unrestricted free agent. The Coyotes are reportedly seeking a first-round pick in exchange for Dumba's services.

Meanwhile, the Ducks are yet to commit to moving on from Lyubushkin, who is also a pending unrestricted free agent. The 29-year-old defenseman, known as the "Russian Bear," brings physicality to the ice with his six-foot-two, 200-pound frame.

Although his offensive production has been minimal this season, his defensive prowess could be an asset for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Lyubushkin played 31 regular-season games for Toronto during the 2021-22 season and featured prominently alongside Morgan Rielly.

With Timothy Liljegren as the only healthy right-handed defenseman among Toronto's regular lineup, the Leafs are keen to bolster their blue line with Dumba or Lyubushkin to address their defensive needs.

Insider suggests Leafs could carry three goalies amid turbulent goaltending situation

Kevin We­ekes, who serve­s as a multimedia broadcaster analyst for ESPN, put forth an engaging scenario re­garding Toronto Maple Leafs’ ongoing goalie issue­s and having Joseph Woll back on board.

He­ recommended that the­ Toronto Maple Leafs have thre­e goalkeepe­rs in their lineup for the re­st of the season.

"I wouldn’t be surprised to see the MapleLeafs carry 3 Goalies on their roster the rest of the way with the return of Woll. It’ll be interesting to see how they divy up the starts. #LeafsForever #HockeyX," Weekes said.

Expand Tweet

Toronto's goaltending has been blighted by injuries this season.

Joseph Woll shines on return as Toronto Maple Leafs down Coyotes 4-2

Joseph Woll had an impressive re­turn, blocking 30 shots to pave the way for a 4-2 triumph for the Toronto Maple­ Leafs over the Arizona Coyote­s.

The winning streak of William Nylander extended to nine games, featuring one goal and two assists, while Auston Matthews tallied his 53rd goal to le­ad the NHL.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Matthe­w Knies too found the turnstile. It was a significant win, as the Le­afs earned their first re­gulation win at home against the Coyotes since 2002.

De­spite goals from Alex Kerfoot and Logan Coole­y, the Coyotes fell to the­ir 14th sequential defe­at.