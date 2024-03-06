"Ullmark trade with Boston"- NHL analyst lists possible goalie scenarios for New Jersey Devils ahead of trade deadline

NHL analyst Pierre LeBrun has provided insights into the New Jersey Devils' goaltending situation ahead of the trade deadline on March 8. The Devils, who have faced difficulties guarding the net, have a record of 30-28-4 this season. So, LeBrun commented on the goalie scenarios that could reshape the team's fortunes.

In his tweet, LeBrun listed several potential moves for the Devils to address their goaltending woes. The preferred route involves pursuing a trade for a proven netminder.

"Devils goalie options: preferred route is still to get Markstrom out of Calgary, or does an Ullmark trade with Boston make sense," Lebrun wrote. "If that can't be, then wait until summer to fix the net but in meantime, maybe a stopgap measure. Rental Kevin Lankinen in Nash as an option?"

Amid a recent downturn in performance, the New Jersey Devils have struggled, losing seven of their last ten NHL games. The spotlight has turned sharply towards the goaltending duo of Nico Daws and Akira Schmid, who have faltered in recent outings.

With save percentages below .900% and goals against averages exceeding 3.0, the need for improvement between the pipes has become glaringly apparent.

Despite trying their best, the New Jersey Devils failed to defend their net

In a hard-fought game, the New Jersey Devils fell 5-3 to the Florida Panthers, extending Florida's winning streak to six games. Nick Cousins led the charge for the Panthers with two goals, complemented by contributions from Eetu Luostarinen, Evan Rodrigues and Sam Reinhart.

Despite a strong effort from the Devils, who saw goals from Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Colin Miller, they couldn't match the Panthers' relentless attack. Interim coach Travis Green made his debut for the Devils following Lindy Ruff's departure.

“I really liked how we battled back into the game,” Green said. “I didn’t like our start tonight. Any time you get down 2-0, it’s not the way you want to start a game. But give our guys credit. We fought back and we were right in it to the end.”

While the Devils fought back after falling behind 2-0 in the opening period, Cousins' second goal in the third period secured the win for the Panthers. Despite a slow start, the Devils showed resilience, with Meier and Luostarinen contributing to their scoring efforts.

Referee Pierre Lambert briefly left the ice in the second period after being hit by a deflected shot but returned later. The New Jersey Devils will look to bounce back as they prepare to host the St. Louis Blues in their next game.