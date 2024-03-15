Vancouver Canucks rumors: Insider speculates Filip Hronek 'not too pleased' with $54M contract extension offer

Matt Sekeres and Irfaan Gaffar discussed the contract offer extended to pending UFA defenseman Filip Hronek by the Vancouver Canucks. Gaffar said the following on NHLRumors.com:

“Probably in the $52 to $54 million range. I mean, the Canucks said they believed it was a fair offer for Filip Hronek. I’m not entirely sure that the agent or the player were all too pleased with it or thought it was a fair offer from their point of view."

Gaffar continued, expressing doubts about the fairness of the offer:

"I mean, look, the ask for Filip Hronek was always going to be in and around the $8 million range. You look at his comparables, you know, some of those guys aren’t getting paid that much money.

"But when you really look at it, Filip Hronek has been a beneficiary of Quinn Hughes, and that’s not a slight on him. Guys play with, Quinn Hughes gets guys paid. Look at Luke Schenn. Made some money, right?"

Gaffar concluded by posing a critical question:

"Filip Hronek’s a guy that can necessarily drive his own pair. Great defenseman, the Canucks paid a premium to get him. And, you know, from his point of view, are they going to pay the premium to keep him here? And that’s the big question."

Hronek's current season has been remarkable, he has amassed 45 points in just 66 games, surpassing his previous high of 39 set in 2022-23. Despite only playing four games for the team last NHL season, this marks his first entire season in a Canucks uniform.

Currently earning $4.4 million annually, leading all Vancouver Canucks defensemen other than Quinn Hughes in scoring, it's evident that he is due a significant raise.

Vancouver Canucks ink Christian Felton to 1-year entry-level deal

The Vancouver Canucks signed undrafted free agent Christian Felton, a 24-year-old defenseman from Merrimack College. Felton led his team with 55 blocked shots in 26 games during the season, accumulating only four penalty minutes.

General Manager Patrik Allvin highlighted Felton's participation in the Vancouver Canucks' summer development camp, where he was the sole unsigned or undrafted defenseman among 15 participants.

Felton joins Drew Bavaro (BOS) as one of two NCAA free agents to secure entry-level contracts this month. With prior experience playing for the Vernon Vipers and in the USHL, Felton brings a diverse skill set to the Canucks.

His three-year tenure at Merrimack College saw him play 85 games, scoring 17 points and blocked 148 shots. Felton is expected to join the Abbotsford Canucks in the AHL.