Ryan Reaves waivers: Would any team consider claiming Maple Leafs forward off waivers? 

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed enforcer Ryan Reaves on waivers ahead of Friday’s trade deadline. According to The Hockey News, the move comes on the heels of Reaves spending much of the season as a healthy scratch.

In addition, Reaves’ cap hit, $1.35 million as reported by PuckPedia, potentially stands in the way of the Maple Leafs making another deal. Toronto is rumored to be in the market for another center and potentially adding blue line depth.

As such, Ryan Reaves has become a casualty of salary cap constraints. But beyond cap limitations, Reaves’ lack of production has put him in a tough spot. Of course, the Maple Leafs didn’t sign Reaves for his goal-scoring prowess.

The Leafs brought the 39-year-old for his toughness and grit, particularly on the team's fourth line. But about averaging roughly seven minutes a night, the club felt it was time to part ways.

So, now the question begs: Would any team consider claiming Reaves off waivers?

Unfortunately for him, it’s likely Reaves clears waivers. There is limited interest in a player of Reaves’ ilk. As The Hockey News noted, few teams have the luxury of dressing an enforcer like Reaves every night. So, it’s perhaps fair to assume that few contenders would consider adding Reaves to the fold.

That leaves rebuilding teams like San Jose, Anaheim or perhaps Philadelphia who might be looking for a strong locker room personality to support the development of young players. Beyond such teams, there is seemingly little market for a one-dimensional player like Reaves.

Ryan Reaves’ cap hit a major hurdle

While there could be teams looking to claim Reaves off waivers, the biggest hurdle is his cap hit. Even at $1.35 million, Reaves’ cap hit is too high for most teams to afford. His cap hit becomes even more onerous when considering how little offensive production Reaves brings to the table.

Since joining the Maple Leafs, Reaves has produced a total of eight points (4G, 4A). In the 2023-24 season, Reaves registered six points in 49 games. This season, he’s notched two points in 35 games. While Leafs’ coach Craig Berube has publicly acknowledged Reaves’ value to the team, the Leafs could do much better with Ryan Reaves’ lineup spot.

Players like Alex Steeves and Steven Lorentz have provided much more spark, offensive production, and overall value than Reaves.

If Reaves clears, the Leafs will be able to bury $750K of his cap hit in the AHL, that is, if he reports. If Reaves refuses to report to the Toronto Marlies, the club could explore a contract termination procedure.

At this point, it seems unlikely that’s the route to go. Perhaps the Leafs could work out a deal with someone looking to give Ryan Reaves another chance. A trade involving future considerations would be the likeliest outcome.

