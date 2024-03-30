Sabres' playoff aspirations intact as Tage Thompson's 4 goals down Devils in crucial game 

The Buffalo Sabres secured a crucial 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils, keeping their slim playoff hopes alive. Tage Thompson emerged as the hero of the night, delivering an extraordinary four-goal performance, including the game-winning goal in the dying minutes of the third period.

Devon Levi was fantastic in net for the Sabres after the first period, stopping 28 shots in the win. Alex Tuch had two assists for the Sabres, both coming on Thompson's goals. Max Willman and Jesper Bratt were the two scorers for New Jersey in the first period, however after their goals, the Devils' sticks fell silent on the scoresheet, as it was all Sabres from then on out.

Expand Tweet

3 takeaways from Buffalo Sabres' 5-2 comeback win and Tage Thompson's hat trick over New Jersey Devils

Tage Thompson shone for the Sabres (75 points) in front of the home crowd as they leapfrogged the Pittsburgh Penguins (74 points) in the standings. They are now six points behind the Washington Capitals, who currently occupy the last wild card spot in the Eastern Conference. The Sabres found offense from JJ Peterka as well, who had a goal as well.

#1. Sabres stave off elimination

Despite facing elimination from playoff contention, the Sabres displayed resilience and determination, rallying from a two-goal deficit to secure a vital victory. With so many teams between the Sabres and the Capitals, Buffalo's playoff hopes are hanging by the thinnest of threads.

The Sabres would not only have to root against the Capitals but also the Philadelphia Flyers, New York Islanders and Detroit Red Wings.

#2. Tage Thompson's insane 4-goal night

Thompson's remarkable performance ignited the Sabres' offense, single-handedly propelling his team to victory with an unprecedented four-goal outing. His offensive prowess and clutch scoring were instrumental in rejuvenating the Sabres' playoff hopes, highlighting his importance as a key contributor to the team's success.

Thompson now has 22 goals and 23 assists in 62 games this season.

Expand Tweet

#3. JJ Peterka continues red-hot scoring month

JJ Peterka maintained his impressive scoring streak with his fifth goal in four games, further solidifying his status as a rising star for the Sabres. His consistent offensive production adds another dimension to Buffalo's attack, providing valuable support to Thompson.

Peterka's late-season surge can give Buffalo fans something to be excited about as the team looks to enter next season.

The Buffalo Sabres face another huge clash in their playoff hopes as they host the Washington Capitals next on Tuesday, April 2.