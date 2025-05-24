Sam Bennett free agency destinations: 5 potential landing spots for Panthers star with major payday on the horizon

Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett will be among this offseason’s most sought-after free agents. The 28-year-old had a solid season with the Cats, notching 25 goals and 51 points in 76 regular-season games.

Ad

Thus far in the postseason, Bennett has nine goals and 13 points in 14 games. With that short of track record, Sam Bennett will surely attract plenty of suitors in the free-agent market.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the top five potential free agent destinations for Sam Bennett as he seeks a big payday this upcoming summer.

5 potential landing spots for Sam Bennett in free agency

#5 Buffalo Sabres

Ad

Trending

The Sabres would get a boost from adding a forward like Bennett - Source: Imagn

The Buffalo Sabres could be looking to make a splash this summer by signing a free agent forward who could complement the team’s talented and up-and-coming core featuring Tage Thompson.

Ad

Sam Bennett could be a solid fit as he would add plenty of playoff experience, grit, and reliability in the Sabres’ top six.

Of course, Bennett won’t come cheap. He’ll most likely command a max-term seven-year deal well above his current $4.425 million cap hit. But given the Sabres’ need for high-end scoring, Bennett would certainly be a great fit for the club.

#4 Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins could be looking to snag Bennett from their division rivals as they attempt to retool on the fly. Presumptive captain David Pastrnak could use a high-end center to play with him this upcoming season and beyond.

Ad

The Bruins also have a gaping need down the middle as Pavel Zacha, Elias Lindholm, and Casey Mittelstadt did not impress last season.

If the Bruins choose to rebuild, Sam Bennett is a player the team could build around as they look to turn over the rosters.

#3 Los Angeles Kings

The Kings need an upgrade in their top six this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

New GM Ken Holland has promised the team’s fan base that he will get the club over the top and back into Stanley Cup contention. So, what better way to make good on his promise than to bring in a high-end free-agent like Bennett.

Ad

The Kings could use someone talented like Bennett to play behind Anze Kopitar, while also adding some much-needed punch and grit in the top six. Bennett will be looking to cash if he moves to California.

That is why the Kings will need to figure out how to fit Bennett’s contract under the cap.

#2 Colorado Avalanche

There have been rumblings that the Colorado Avalanche could be looking to lure Sam Bennett, especially if they can’t re-sign Brock Nelson, who they brought in at the trade deadline.

Ad

The rumor is that Nelson would like to sign with the Minnesota Wild. That situation would leave an opening in the Avalanche’s top six for a forward like Bennett who could center the second unit behind all-world center Nathan MacKinnon.

There’s also another interesting allure to adding Bennett to the Colorado Avalanche’s lineup. The Avs aren’t an overly physical team. Bennett addresses that need with his hard-nosed brand of hockey.

Ad

#1 Toronto Maple Leafs

Bennett was among the main culprits of ending the Toronto Maple Leafs' season - Source: Imagn

Another team reportedly looking to pry Sam Bennett away from Florida is the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since Bennett and the Panthers ended the Leafs’ season once again, Toronto seems to be prepared to make significant changes to its lineup.

Ad

Bennett would be a solid upgrade over John Tavares, while potentially making up for the loss of Mitch Marner.

The only catch would be that Bennett may not be too keen on playing in the toughest media market in the NHL. But being from Ontario helps. That is why it wouldn’t be too crazy of an idea to see Bennett suit up for the rival Maple Leafs next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama