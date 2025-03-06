San Jose Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 6, 2025

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Ad

San Jose (17-37-9) is coming off a 6-2 win over Buffalo. Colorado (36-24-2) is coming off a 4-1 win over Pittsburgh.

Sharks vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key stats

San Jose is 47-56-5-9 all-time against Colorado

The Sharks are averaging 2.61 goals per game

The Avalanche are 19-10-2 at home

San Jose is 8-19-7 on the road

Colorado is allowing 2.93 goals per game

The Sharks are allowing 3.65 goals per game

The Avalanche are averaging 3.24 goals per game

Ad

Trending

San Jose Sharks vs Colorado Avalanche: Preview

San Jose is on a two-game winning streak and has been playing well. The Sharks are led by William Eklund, who has 46 points. Macklin Celebrini has 45 points, Tyler Toffoli has 42 points and Fabian Zetterlund has 35 points.

The Sharks are set to start Alexandar Georgiev, who has traded from Colorado to San Jose. Since being with the Sharks, Georgiev is 4-12-1 with a 3.68 GAA and a .882 SV%.

Ad

Colorado, meanwhile, is led by Nathan MacKinnon, who has 93 points. Cale Makar has 68 points, Artturi Lehkonen has 37 points and Casey Mittelstadt has 34 points.

The Avalanche are set to start Mackenzie Blackwood, who's 16-7-3 with a 2.12 GAA and a .921 SV% since being traded from San Jose to the Avs. Blackwood is 3-1 with a 2.01 GAA and a .935 SV% in his career against the Sharks.

Sharks vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

San Jose is a +330 underdog while Colorado is a -425 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Ad

The Sharks are the worst team in the NHL and have to go into Colorado to play the Avs, which is always a tough spot. The Avs will be able to score on Georgiev, who has struggled this season.

Colorado will get an early lead and a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Avalanche 5, Sharks 2.

Sharks vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado -1.5 (-155)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+110)

Tip 3: Martin Necas 3+ shots on goal (-130)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama