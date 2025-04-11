  • home icon
San Jose Sharks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 11, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 11, 2025 15:34 GMT
San Jose Sharks vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 11, 2025

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Friday, April 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET.

San Jose (20-47-11) is coming off an 8-7 OT loss to Minnesota. Edmonton (45-28-6) is coming off a 4-3 win over St. Louis.

Sharks vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • San Jose is 62-52-12-14 all-time against Edmonton
  • The Sharks are averaging 2.6 goals per game
  • Edmonton is 24-12-3 at home
  • San Jose is allowing 3.79 goals per game
  • The Oilers are averaging 3.17 goals per game
  • The Sharks are 8-21-9 on the road
  • Edmonton is allowing 2.91 goals per game
San Jose Sharks vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

San Jose is on a seven-game losing streak and will likely finish with the worst record in the NHL and the best odds of the top pick. The Sharks are led by Macklin Celebrini who has 62 points, William Eklund has 56 points, Tyler Toffolo has 51 points, and Will Smith has 44 points.

The Sharks are set to start Alexandar Georgiev who's 7-18-3 with a 4.03 GAA and a .870 SV% since being traded to San Jose. He's 5-3-3 with a 3.51 GAA and a .902 SV% in his career against Edmonton.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is coming off a 4-3 win over St. Louis and got Connor McDavid back last game which is big for the playoffs, but Leon Draisaitl is still out. The Oilers are led by McDavid who has 93 points, Evan Bouchard has 64 points, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 49 points, and Zach Hyman has 44 points.

The Oilers, meanwhile, are expected to start Stuart Skinner, who will be returning from injury. Skinner is 24-18-4 with a 2.91 GAA and a .894 SV%. In his career against San Jose, he's 5-1 with a 1.35 GAA and a .941 SV%.

Sharks vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

San Jose is a +330 underdog while Edmonton is a -425 favorite, and the over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

Edmonton is getting healthier and playing better as the playoffs loom. This is a great game for Skinner to get back into game action as San Jose has struggled to score this season and he will be able to limit their offense.

Look for McDavid to take this game over and for the Oilers to cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Sharks 2.

Sharks vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 (-162)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (-142)

Tip 3: Connor McDavid anytime goalscorer (+115)

Edited by Cole Shelton
