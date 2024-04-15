The San Jose Sharks are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+.

San Jose is 19-52-9 and in 16th place in the West as the Sharks are hoping to win the draft lottery and select Macklin Celebrini after a disappointing season. San Jose is coming off a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Wild and are 1-2-1 in their last four.

The Sharks have been led by Mikael Granlund, who has 58 points, William Eklund has 44 points, Fabian Zetterlund has 42 points, and Mike Hoffman has 23 points.

The Edmonton Oilers, meanwhile, are 48-25-6 and in second place in the Pacific Division. Edmonton is on a two-game losing streak and is coming off a 3-1 loss to the Canucks and before that, lost to Arizona 3-1.

The Oilers have been led by Connor McDavid, who has 130 points, Leon Draisaitl has 104 points, Evan Bouchard has 79 points, Zach Hyman has 75 points, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 66 points.

San Jose Sharks vs Edmonton Oilers: Head-to-head & key numbers

San Jose is 1-1 against Edmonton with both games being in San Jose.

The Oilers are averaging 3.54 goals per game which ranks fourth.

The Sharks are 8-27-4 on the road with a -66 goal differential.

Edmonton is allowing 2.84 goals per game which ranks ninth.

San Jose is averaging 2.21 goals per game which ranks 31st.

The Oilers are 27-9-4 at home with a +56 goal differential.

The Sharks are allowing 3.90 goals per game which ranks 32nd.

San Jose Sharks vs Edmonton Oilers: Odds & Prediction

The San Jose Sharks are +340 underdogs while the Edmonton Oilers are -440 favorites, and the over/under is set at six goals.

Edmonton will likely be the second seed in the Pacific after the Oilers lost to the Vancouver Canucks.

The Oilers will use this game as a tune-up for the playoffs as Edmonton should cruise to a lopsided win here. San Jose is the worst team in the NHL and will struggle to produce much offense here, as the Oilers will get a dominant win.

Prediction: Oilers 5-1 Sharks

Oilers vs Sharks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton -1.5 -155.

Tip 2: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins over 2.5 shots on goal -110.

Tip 3: Adam Henrique over 0.5 points +114.

Tip 4: Over 1.5 goals first period -145.

Poll : Who do you think wins? Edmonton San Jose 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback