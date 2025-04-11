San Jose Sharks vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 11, 2025

The San Jose Sharks take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place this Friday. The puck drop is scheduled to take place at 9:30 PM EDT.

The Sharks (20-47-11) have the lowest points tally across all four divisions as the odds of making it through to the playoffs look highly unlikely, while the Oilers (45-28-5) sit right at the brink of playoff qualification after winning their most recent outing against the St. Louis Blues.

San Jose Sharks vs Edmonton Oilers game info

Date: Friday, Apr. 11

Time: 9:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton

TV Broadcast: SN360, NBCSCA+

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

San Jose Sharks game preview

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn

The Sharks have had yet another disappointing season. They come into this game off the back of seven consecutive defeats as they face the Oilers away from home at the risk of eight straight defeats.

San Jose Sharks injuries

Vincent Desharnais, Jan Rutta, Shakir Mukhamadullin and Logan Couture are sidelined for the Sharks.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: St. Louis Blues at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers were on a two-game losing run as they turned things around against the St. Louis Blues. The Oilers defeated the Sharks in the reverse fixture with a score line of 3-2, as they sit third in the Pacific Division.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

John Klingberg, Jake Walman, Mattias Ekholm, Trent Frederic, Stuart Skinner, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Leon Draisaitl, Evander Kane and Alec Regula are sidelined for the Oilers.

Sharks and Oilers key players

The attacking three of Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli have all scored 50 or more points since the beginning of the season, with 62, 56, and 51 points, respectively.

Connor McDavid's return has been a huge lift for the Oilers, as he recorded three assists against the Blues. The forward has 93 points so far and hopes to reach 100 points in the final regular-season games.

