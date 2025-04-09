San Jose Sharks vs Minnesota Wild: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 9, 2025

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to face off with the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.

They are coming off different results as San Jose (20-47-10) suffered a 3-2 defeat to Calgary on Monday while Minnesota (42-29-7) won 3-2 in overtime over Dallas on Sunday.

Sharks vs Wild: Head-to-head & key stats

San Jose is 43-33-2-9 all-time against Minnesota

The Sharks are 8-21-8 on the road

Minnesota is allowing 2.88 goals per game

San Jose is averaging 2.54 goals per game

Minnesota is averaging 2.6 goals per game

The Sharks are allowing 3.74 goals per game

The Wild are 20-17-2 at home

Trending

San Jose Sharks vs Minnesota Wild: Preview

San Jose has the worst record in the NHL, but they are rebuilding. The team is led by Macklin Celebrini's 57 points, William Eklund's 55 points, Tyler Toffoli's 50 points and Will Smith's 40 points.

The Sharks are expected to start Georgi Romanov who is 0-4 with a 4.02 GAA and a .873 SV%. This will be his first career start against Minnesota.

Meanwhile, Minnesota is in a wild-card spot. The Wild are set to start Marc-Andre Fleury who is 12-9-1 with a 2.78 GAA and a .903 SV%. In his career against the Sharks, he is 20-5-4 with a 1.85 GAA and a .940 SV%.

They are led by Matt Boldy who has 67 points, Marco Rossi with 58 points, Mats Zuccarello with 48 points and Frederick Gaudreau with 35 points.

Sharks vs Wild: Odds & Prediction

San Jose is a +240 underdog, while Minnesota is a -298 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Wild are holding onto a wild-card spot and still need to win games to secure a playoff berth. They should come out strong and score on Romanov, who has struggled in his NHL career.

Fleury has been stellar against the Sharks, and that should continue on Wednesday as Minnesota will get a big win at home.

Prediction: Wild 4, Sharks 1.

Sharks vs Wild: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Minnesota -1.5 (-110)

Tip 2: Under 5.5 goals (+105)

Tip 3: Macklin Celebrini 4+ shots on goal (+115)

