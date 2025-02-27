San Jose Sharks vs Montreal Canadiens: Game preview, predictions and odds | February 27, 2025

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

San Jose (15-36-8) is coming off a 2-1 overtime loss to Winnipeg on Monday while Montreal (27-26-5) won 4-0 over Carolina on Tuesday.

Sharks vs Canadiens: Head-to-head & key stats

San Jose is 25-17-4-2 all-time against Montreal

The Sharks are averaging 2.56 goals per game

Montreal is 14-12-3 at home

San Jose is allowing 3.68 goals per game

The Habs are allowing 3.34 goals per game

The Sharks are 6-18-6 on the road

Montreal is averaging 2.93 goals per game

San Jose Sharks vs Montreal Canadiens: Preview

San Jose is in the early stages of a rebuild but has good young pieces to build around. The Sharks are led by Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund with 42 points each, Tyler Toffoli with 38 points and Fabian Zetterlund with 33 points.

The Sharks are expected to start Alexandar Georgiev who is 2-12 with a 3.94 GAA and a .879 SV% since he was traded to San Jose. In his career against Montreal, he is 4-6 with a 3.33 GAA and a .893 SV%.

Meanwhile, Montreal is battling for a playoff spot. The Habs are on a two-game winning streak and are led by Nick Suzuki's 57 points, Cole Caufield's 51 points, Lane Hutson's 43 points and Juraj Slafkovsky's 32 points.

The Canadiens will likely start Sam Montembeault who is 20-21-3 with a 2.90 GAA and a .899 SV%. In his career against San Jose, he is 2-1 with a 2.74 GAA and a .914 SV%.

Sharks vs Canadiens: Odds & Prediction

San Jose is a +180 underdog while Montreal is a -218 favorite. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Sharks have been better than what their record indicates, but playing on the road in Montreal is a tough spot. Montembeault has been great and should limit the Sharks' offense to help Montreal get a big win at home.

Look for the Habs to score early and ride that momentum.

Prediction: Montreal 4, San Jose 2.

Sharks vs Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Montreal ML (-218)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-135)

