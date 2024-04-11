San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 11, 2024

The Seattle Kraken (33-31-13) will take on the San Jose Sharks (18-51-9) at Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, on Thursday, April 11, at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, NBCSCA and ROOT-NW.

Seattle's last road game on April 9 ended in a 3-1 victory against the Arizona Coyotes. On the other hand, San Jose lost its home game by a 3-2 scoreline in overtime to the Calgary Flames on the same day.

Expand Tweet

San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken: Game preview

The Kraken average 2.65 goals per game, succeeding on 21.4% of their power play opportunities. On defense, they concede 2.79 goals per outing.

Jared McCann leads the team with 28 goals and 32 assists. Jordan Eberle contributed 17 goals and 26 assists, Oliver Bjorkstrand added 20 goals and 37 assists, and Vince Dunn contributed 35 assists.

Moreover, Philipp Grubauer holds a season record of 14-14-2 in goal, with a 2.81 goals against average and a save percentage of .901.

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Sharks are averaging 2.21 goals per game and have allowed goals at a rate of 3.91 per outing, while their power play success rate is 20.5%.

Fabian Zetterlund leads the team in scoring with 21 goals and 20 assists. William Eklund has contributed with 16 goals and 25 assists, while Mikael Granlund provided 43 assists.

In goal, Mackenzie Blackwood has a 10-24-4 record, posting a 3.38 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900.

San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken: Injury report

The Seattle and the Sharks are both dealing with a number of injuries. For Seattle, Adam Larsson is questionable due to personal reasons.

For the Sharks, Vitek Vanecek, Alexander Barabanov, Ty Emberson and Matt Benning are out for the season due to lower-body injury. Logan Couture is out for the season with a groin injury.

San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 10 times. Seattle is 7-3-0 against the Sharks. Seattle has a 47.6% win rate in faceoffs, while the Sharks have a 48.9% win rate. Seattle has a 79.3% success rate on penalty kills, while the Sharks are 75.2%.

San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken: Odds and prediction

Seattle has won 17 out of 30 games as the odds favorite this season. The Kraken won all three games with odds less than -250. They have a 71.4% chance of victory here.

The Sharks have been the underdogs 78 times and have had 18 upsets. However, San Jose has gone 9-41 when odds list it at +203 or longer, giving the team a 33.0% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Kraken 5-3 Sharks

San Jose Sharks vs Seattle Kraken: Betting tips

Tip 1: Seattle to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: No.

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Jordan Eberle to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Sharks to beat the spread: No.

Poll : Who will win ? Seattle Kraken San Jose Sharks 0 votes View Discussion