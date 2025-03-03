San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

San Jose (15-37-9) is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators\. Toronto (38-20-2) is coming off a 6-5 OT win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Sharks vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

San Jose is 26-27-5-1 all-time against Toronto

The Sharks are averaging 2.57 goals per game

Toronto is 20-11 at home

San Jose is allowing 3.7 goals per game

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.23 goals per game

The Sharks are 6-19-7 on the road

Toronto is allowing 2.86 goals per game

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

San Jose is on an eight-game losing streak and coming off a 5-3 loss to Ottawa. The Sharks are led by Macklin Celebrini who has 44 points, William Eklund has 43 points, Tyler Toffoli has 39 points and Fabian Zetterlund has 34 points.

The Sharks are expected to start Alexandar Georgiev who's 2-12-1 with a 3.93 GAA and a .879 SV% since being traded to San Jose. In his career against Toronto, he's 5-4 with a 3.36 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Toronto, meanwhile, is coming off a crazy 6-5 OT win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Maple Leafs are expected to start Anthony Stolarz who's 13-5-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .927 SV%. In his career against San Jose, Stolarz is 10-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .928 SV%.

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner who has 75 points, William Nylander has 61 points, Auston Matthews has 51 points and John Tavares has 50 points.

Sharks vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

San Jose is a +310 underdog, while Toronto is a -395 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Sharks have been struggling and are the worst team in the NHL. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have been solid as of late, with Stolarz being stellar in net.

Toronto will be able to limit the Sharks offense, while this potent Maple Leafs offense will score plenty on Georgiev to cruise to a lopsided win.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Sharks 1.

Sharks vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto -1.5 (-135)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: William Nylander 4+ shots on goal (+150)

