  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Toronto Maple Leafs
  • San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 03, 2025 15:06 GMT
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at Pittsburgh Penguins - Source: Imagn
San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 3, 2025 - Image Source: Imagn

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Ad

San Jose (15-37-9) is coming off a 5-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators\. Toronto (38-20-2) is coming off a 6-5 OT win over Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Sharks vs Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key stats

  • San Jose is 26-27-5-1 all-time against Toronto
  • The Sharks are averaging 2.57 goals per game
  • Toronto is 20-11 at home
  • San Jose is allowing 3.7 goals per game
  • The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.23 goals per game
  • The Sharks are 6-19-7 on the road
  • Toronto is allowing 2.86 goals per game
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Preview

San Jose is on an eight-game losing streak and coming off a 5-3 loss to Ottawa. The Sharks are led by Macklin Celebrini who has 44 points, William Eklund has 43 points, Tyler Toffoli has 39 points and Fabian Zetterlund has 34 points.

The Sharks are expected to start Alexandar Georgiev who's 2-12-1 with a 3.93 GAA and a .879 SV% since being traded to San Jose. In his career against Toronto, he's 5-4 with a 3.36 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Ad

Toronto, meanwhile, is coming off a crazy 6-5 OT win over Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Maple Leafs are expected to start Anthony Stolarz who's 13-5-2 with a 2.21 GAA and a .927 SV%. In his career against San Jose, Stolarz is 10-1 with a 2.47 GAA and a .928 SV%.

The Maple Leafs are led by Mitch Marner who has 75 points, William Nylander has 61 points, Auston Matthews has 51 points and John Tavares has 50 points.

Ad

Sharks vs Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

San Jose is a +310 underdog, while Toronto is a -395 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Sharks have been struggling and are the worst team in the NHL. The Maple Leafs, meanwhile, have been solid as of late, with Stolarz being stellar in net.

Toronto will be able to limit the Sharks offense, while this potent Maple Leafs offense will score plenty on Georgiev to cruise to a lopsided win.

Ad

Prediction: Maple Leafs 4, Sharks 1.

Sharks vs Maple Leafs: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Toronto -1.5 (-135)

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals (-125)

Tip 3: William Nylander 4+ shots on goal (+150)

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी