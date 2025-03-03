San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 3, 2025

The San Jose Sharks take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Scotiabank Arena on Monday. The puck drop is scheduled at 7:30 PM EST. The Sharks (15-37-9) sit at the bottom of the Pacific Division as they look lost in a poor season from start to now.

The Maple Leafs (38-20-2) have made it five wins in five as they head to the top of the Atlantic Division and they hope to maintain that position in the games to come.

San Jose Sharks vs Toronto Maple Leafs game info

Date: Monday, Mar. 03

Time: 7:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV Broadcast: Prime, NBCSCA

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

San Jose Sharks game preview

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Ottawa Senators - Source: Imagn

The Sharks seem down and out of the season already as the side seems to lack conviction in their games. The Sharks have lost eight consecutive games as the side struggles to find a route for their next win.

Their last win came against the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on January 27th. They will need to cause an upset against the Maple Leafs if they wish to get back to winning ways.

San Jose Sharks injuries

Henry Thrun, Yaroslav Askarov, Jan Rutta, Nikolai Kovalenko and Logan Couture are all injured for the Sharks with Thrun looking likely to be the first to return to ice among the ones sidelined.

Toronto Maple Leafs game preview

NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs at New York Rangers - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs continue their rampage, coming into the contest after a win against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Leafs fans would have been worried with the way the game was heading but Toronto recovered in time for a 6-5 win in overtime. The Maple Leafs play their second game in two days with their upcoming bout.

Toronto Maple Leafs injuries

Calle Jarnkrok, Chris Tanev, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Max Pacioretty, Connor Dewar and Jani Hakanpaa are all currently injured for the Maple Leafs with Ekman-Larsson looking likely to be the first to return to ice.

Sharks and Maple Leafs key players

Macklin Celebrini and William Eklund sit within close proximity of each other in terms of points as the pair have scored 44 and 43 points respectively since the start of the season.

Mitch Marner will be hopeful of more contributions from William Nylander in the games to come as Marner leads the line with 75 points while Nylander sits behind and continues to chase that tally with 61 points.

