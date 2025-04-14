  • home icon
  San Jose Sharks vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 14, 2025

San Jose Sharks vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 14, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Apr 14, 2025 14:57 GMT
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn
San Jose Sharks vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview, predictions and odds | April 14, 2025

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to play the Vancouver Canucks on Monday, April 14 at 10 p.m. ET.

San Jose (20-49-11) is coming off a 5-2 loss to Calgary. Vancouver (37-29-14) is coming off a 3-2 OT loss to Minnesota and is eliminated from playoff contention.

Sharks vs Canucks: Head-to-head & key stats

  • San Jose is 63-61-9-10 all-time against Vancouver
  • The Sharks are averaging 2.59 goals per game
  • Vancouver is 16-15-8 at home
  • San Jose is allowing 3.79 goals per game
  • The Canucks are averaging 2.87 goals per game
  • The Sharks are 8-23-9 on the road
  • Vancouver is alloiwng 3.07 goals per game
San Jose Sharks vs Vancouver Canucks: Preview

San Jose is on an eight-game losing streak and has three games left this season and have the worst record in the NHL. The Sharks are led by Macklin Celebrini who has 62 points, William Eklund has 57 points, Tyler Toffoli has 51 points, and Will Smith has 45 points.

The Sharks will start Alexandar Georgiev who's 7-18-3 with a 4.03 GAA and a .870 SV% since being traded to San Jose. In his career agianst the Canucks, he's 4-3 with a 2.32 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Vancouver, meanwhile, is eliminated from playoff contention after an OT loss to Minnesota. The Canucks are set to start Kevin Lankinen who's 25-15-10 with a 2.64 GAA and a .901 SV%. In his career agianst San Jose, he's 3-1 with a 2.94 GAA and a .893 SV%.

The Canucks are led by Quinn Hughes who has 75 points, Brock Boeser has 49 points, Conor Garland has 49 points, and Jake DeBrusk has 47 points.

Sharks vs Canucks: Odds & Prediction

San Jose is a +250 underdog, while Vancouver is a -310 favorite, and the over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

The Sharks and Canucks are both eliminated from playoff contention as Vancouver had a dissapointing year. However, at home this is a good spot for the Canucks to get back into the win column.

Lankinen has played well this season as he will limit the Sharks offense as Vancouver will get a win at home here.

Prediction: Canucks 4, Sharks 2.

Sharks vs Canucks: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Vancouver -1.5 (-115)

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals (-130)

Tip 3: Tyler Toffoli 3+ shots on goal (-115)

Sportskeeda logo
