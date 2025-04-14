San Jose Sharks vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 14, 2025

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena this Monday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10 PM EDT.

Ad

The Sharks (20-49-11) faced yet another defeat at the hands of the Calgary Flames, further cementing their miserable season among the worst in their history. The Canucks (37-29-14), meanwhile, are still mathematically in the race for the postseason while things start to look really bleak for the side following their defeat against the Minnesota Wild.

San Jose Sharks vs Vancouver Canucks game info

Date: Monday, April 14

Time: 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver

TV Broadcast: SNP, NBCSCA

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Ad

Trending

San Jose Sharks game preview

NHL: San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Sharks are set to finish with the lowest points tally across all four divisions as serious changes need to take place within the organization to get them back to winning ways. With this season seemingly over, they would want to end the season on a high for their fans and hope for better performances in the upcoming season and prepare towards it.

Ad

San Jose Sharks injuries

Mario Ferraro, Shakir Mukhamadullin and Logan Couture are still sidelined due to their long-term injuries and are not expected to feature again this season.

Vancouver Canucks game preview

NHL: Minnesota Wild at Vancouver Canucks - Source: Imagn

The Canucks must be disappointed with their defeat against the Wild as it could turn out to be a knockout blow for the side in the grand scheme of things. Despite sitting a few points behind the Calgary Flames, it can be too little too late for the side in terms of their hopes of making it through to the post season.

Ad

Vancouver Canucks injuries

In a long list of injuries for the roster, Nils Aman, Tyler Myers, Max Sasson, Thatcher Demko, Elias Pettersson, and Filip Chytil find themselves on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign. If they do make it to the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how many of these players can recover quick enough for it.

Sharks and Canucks key players

Attacking trio of Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli have all scored 50+ points this season having racked up 62, 58 and 53 points, respectively.

It's been pretty much a one-man show for the Canucks this season. Defenseman Quinn Hughes could only take the side ahead so far. Having scored 16 goals and provided 59 assists, his 75-points contribution might fall short of playoffs qualification.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vignesh Krishnan An avid Boston Bruins fan, Vignesh is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda and considers David Pastrnak to be the greatest player of all time. While this is quite the statement, given players like Wayne Gretzky and Alex Ovechkin, Pastrnak's unignorable form throughout Vignesh's time watching the sport has left a great impression.



Vignesh has an MBA in Sports and Lifestyle Management and used to work for Uber. Swapping careers to cover the NHL has been extremely rewarding, and Vignesh gets a lot of job satisfaction from writing about what he loves.



When not watching or writing about NHL, Vignesh loves to cook and work out, and he enjoys preparing high-quality meals for his friends and family. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama