San Jose Sharks vs Vancouver Canucks: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | April 14, 2025

The San Jose Sharks take on the Vancouver Canucks at the Rogers Arena this Monday. The puck drop is set to take place at 10 PM EDT.
The Sharks (20-49-11) faced yet another defeat at the hands of the Calgary Flames, further cementing their miserable season among the worst in their history. The Canucks (37-29-14), meanwhile, are still mathematically in the race for the postseason while things start to look really bleak for the side following their defeat against the Minnesota Wild.
San Jose Sharks vs Vancouver Canucks game info
- Date: Monday, April 14
- Time: 10 p.m. EDT
- Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver
- TV Broadcast: SNP, NBCSCA
- Live Streaming US: ESPN+
- Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
- Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv
San Jose Sharks game preview
The Sharks are set to finish with the lowest points tally across all four divisions as serious changes need to take place within the organization to get them back to winning ways. With this season seemingly over, they would want to end the season on a high for their fans and hope for better performances in the upcoming season and prepare towards it.
San Jose Sharks injuries
Mario Ferraro, Shakir Mukhamadullin and Logan Couture are still sidelined due to their long-term injuries and are not expected to feature again this season.
Vancouver Canucks game preview
The Canucks must be disappointed with their defeat against the Wild as it could turn out to be a knockout blow for the side in the grand scheme of things. Despite sitting a few points behind the Calgary Flames, it can be too little too late for the side in terms of their hopes of making it through to the post season.
Vancouver Canucks injuries
In a long list of injuries for the roster, Nils Aman, Tyler Myers, Max Sasson, Thatcher Demko, Elias Pettersson, and Filip Chytil find themselves on the sidelines for the remainder of the campaign. If they do make it to the playoffs, it will be interesting to see how many of these players can recover quick enough for it.
Sharks and Canucks key players
Attacking trio of Macklin Celebrini, William Eklund and Tyler Toffoli have all scored 50+ points this season having racked up 62, 58 and 53 points, respectively.
It's been pretty much a one-man show for the Canucks this season. Defenseman Quinn Hughes could only take the side ahead so far. Having scored 16 goals and provided 59 assists, his 75-points contribution might fall short of playoffs qualification.
