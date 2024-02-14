San Jose Sharks vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 14, 2024

The San Jose Sharks are on the road to play the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and looks to be a one-sided affair.

San Jose Sharks vs. Winnipeg Jets preview

The San Jose Sharks are 14-32-5 and in 15th place in the West, only ahead of the Chicago Blackhawks. San Jose is coming off a 3-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday after scoring a 2-0 shutout win over the Seattle Kraken.

The Sharks have been led by Tomas Hertl who has 34 points, Mikael Granlund has 29 points, William Eklund has 24 points, Fabian Zetterlund has 21 points, and Mike Hoffman has 18.

The Winnipeg Jets, meanwhile, are 31-14-5 and returned to the win column on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Before that, the Jets were on a five-game losing skid, but Winnipeg still is in third place in the Central Division.

The Jets have been led by Mark Schiefele who has 43 points, while Nikolaj Ehlers has 36 points, Josh Morrissey has 35 points, and Kyle Connor and Cole Perfetti both have 30 points.

Sharks vs. Jets: Head-to-head & key numbers

San Jose is 26-12-2-3 all-time against Winnipeg.

Winnipeg is 17-7-2 with a +24 goal differential at home.

The Sharks are averaging 2.08 goals per game which ranks 31st.

The Jets are averaging 3.02 goals per game which ranks 17th.

San Jose is allowing 3.82 goals per game which ranks 32nd.

Winnipeg is allowing 2.32 goals per game which ranks first in the NHL.

The Sharks are 5-19-3 on the road with a -56 goal differential.

Sharks vs Jets: Odds & prediction

The San Jose Sharks are massive +330 underdogs while the Winnipeg Jets are -425 favorites. The over/under is set at 5.5 goals.

Winnipeg finally snapped their losing skid and now gets a chance to make it two in a row against San Jose. The Sharks have struggled mightily this season to score and that is a problem against Winnipeg who plays tremendously defensively and in goal with Connor Hellebuyck in net.

The Jets should be able to contain San Jose's offense and cruise to a lopsided win here.

Prediction: Winnipeg 5, San Jose 1.

Sharks vs Jets: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Winnipeg Jets -1.5 -155.

Tip 2: Over 5.5 goals -120.

Tip 3: Adam Lowry over 0.5 points +105.

Tip 4: Josh Morrissey over 2.5 shots -130.

Poll : Who do you think wins? San Jose Winnipeg 0 votes