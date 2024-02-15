Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 15, 2024

The Boston Bruins (32-11-10) will face off against the Seattle Kraken (22-21-10) at TD Garden on Thursday, Feb 15 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will air live on ESPN+, SNE, SNO, SNP, ROOT-NW, and NESN.

Boston's home defeat on Feb 13 came in a shootout against the Lightning, ending 3-2 with a 1-0 shootout loss.

In contrast, Seattle clinched a road win against the Islanders the same day, prevailing 2-1 in a shootout and claiming victory with a 1-0 shootout outcome.

Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins: Game Preview

The Seattle Kraken averages 2.7 goals per game, succeeding on 20.5% of their power play opportunities. Defensively, they concede 2.8 goals per game.

Jared McCann leads the team with 21 goals and 16 assists. Eeli Tolvanen contributed 13 goals and 17 assists, while Adam Larsson added 13 assists.

Moreover, Joey Daccord holds a season record of 15-11-9 in goal, with a 2.36 GAA and a .921 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins are averaging 3.4 goals per game throughout the season, with their defense giving up an average of 2.6 goals per game.

David Pastrnak is a key offensive force with 33 goals and 44 assists, and Brad Marchand has contributed 25 goals and 25 assists.

Jeremy Swayman, in goal, has recorded a season record of 16-5-7, maintaining a 2.35 GAA and a .922 SV%.

Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off four times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Kraken have an overall record of 1-3 (25%) against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Kraken has a 47.3% win rate, while the Bruins have 49.2%.

The Kraken boasts a 78.5% success rate on penalty kills, while the Bruins are 81.9%.

Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins: Odds and prediction

This season, Boston has won 28 of its 47 games as the odds favorite. The Bruins won 10 of the 17 games with odds less than -197, giving them a 66.3% chance of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Kraken, although branded as the underdog 34 times this season, managed to upset their opponent 11 times. They had a 1-3 record in games where the team's odds were +162 or higher, with a 38.2% chance of winning.

Prediction: Boston 4–2 Kraken

Seattle Kraken vs Boston Bruins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Bruins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes

Tip 3: Jared McCann to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: David Pastrnak to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Kraken to beat the spread: No

Poll : Who will win ? Boston Bruins Seattle Kraken 0 votes