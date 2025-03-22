  • home icon
  Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 22, 2025

Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 22, 2025

By Cole Shelton
Modified Mar 22, 2025 12:00 GMT
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers: Game preview, predictions and odds | March 22, 2025

The Seattle Kraken are on the road to play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday, March 22, at 10 p.m. EDT.

Seattle (30-35-5) is coming off a 4-0 shutout loss to Minnesota. Edmonton (40-24-5) is coming off a 4-3 OT loss to Winnipeg.

Kraken vs Oilers: Head-to-head & key stats

  • Seattle is 2-10-1 all-time against Edmonton
  • The Kraken are averaging 2.97 goals per game
  • Edmonton is 21-11-3 at home
  • Seattle is allowing 3.2 goals per game
  • The Oilers are averaging 3.24 goals per game
  • The Kraken are 14-20 on the road
  • Edmonton is allowing 2.86 goals per game
Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers: Preview

Seattle is coming off a shutout loss to Minnesota as the Kraken are well outside of a playoff spot. The Kraken are led by Chandler Stephenson who has 48 points, Jared McCann has 46 points, Jaden Schwartz has 40 points and Shane Wright has 40.

The Kraken are expected to start Joey Daccord who's 23-18-4 with a 2.67 GAA and a .908 SV%. In his career against Edmonton, he's 0-5-1 with a 3.77 GAA and a .877 SV%.

Edmonton, meanwhile, is coming off an OT loss to the Jets. The Oilers will start Stuart Skinner who's 23-17-4 with a 2.85 GAA and a .896 SV%. In his career against Seattle, he's 7-2 with a 2.79 GAA and a .904 SV%.

The Oilers are led by Leon Draisaitl who has 101 points, Connor McDavid has 90 points, Evan Bouchard has 54 points and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has 45 points.

Kraken vs Oilers: Odds & Prediction

Seattle is a +160 underdog, while Edmonton is a -192 favorite. The over/under is set at 6.5 goals.

The Kraken have been struggling as of late and that will continue to be the case here as Edmonton will be able to get a big win at home.

The Oilers will be able to score against Daccord, while Skinner has been much better and he will limit the Kraken's offense to get the win.

Prediction: Oilers 5, Kraken 2.

Kraken vs Oilers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Edmonton ML (-192)

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals (+110)

