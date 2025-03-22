  • home icon
  NHL
  Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 22, 2025

Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | March 22, 2025

By Vignesh Krishnan
Modified Mar 22, 2025 15:53 GMT
Mar 20, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique (19 ) along with Oilers left winger Zach Hyman (18) celebrates a goal on Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Mar 20, 2025; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Edmonton Oilers center Adam Henrique (19 ) along with Oilers left winger Zach Hyman (18) celebrates a goal on Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period at Rogers Place. Mandatory Credit: Walter Tychnowicz-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

The Seattle Kraken take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Arena on Saturday with the puck drop set for 10 PM EST.

The Kraken sit seventh in the Pacific Division at 30-35-5 and come into this game on the back of a 4-0 shutout loss to the Minnesota Wild. Seattle has won three of its last five games and is 5-4-1 in its last 10. Meanwhile, the Oilers are 40-24-5, second in the Pacific and have just one defeat in their last four games, which came in their last outing against the Winnipeg Jets at home.

Seattle Kraken vs Edmonton Oilers game info & where to watch

  • Date: Saturday, March 22
  • Time: 10 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place, Edmonton
  • TV Broadcast: CBC, CITY, SN, KHN, KING 5, KONG
  • Live Streaming US: ESPN+
  • Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App
  • Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Seattle Kraken game preview

NHL: Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn
NHL: Seattle Kraken at Minnesota Wild - Source: Imagn

The Kraken have been lacking the ability to win consistently and at seventh in the Pacific. They need a miraculous run of form and an incredible amount of fortune to make the postseason and it seems a matter of time before they are mathematically eliminated.

In its last five games, Seattle took down the Canadiens 5-4, beat Utah 4-2, lost 3-2 to the Jets and beat the Blackhawks 6-2 before being shut out 4-0 by the Wild. It's hard to say which Seattle will turn up on any given day.

Seattle Kraken injuries

Chandler Stephenson is the only player out for the Kraken. He has an undisclosed injury and is labeled day-to-day.

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Edmonton Oilers - Source: Imagn

The Oilers must be gutted with their most recent defeat against the Jets as they played a fantastic game but lost 4-3 in overtime. Edmonton has another two home games coming up, as it then faces the Stars on Wednesday, and the Oilers will look to close the 3-point gap with the Pacific-leading Vegas Golden Knights.

They come into the game with some concerning injuries, and will be hoping to pick up a few wins as they navigate their way through the next week or two carefully.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

In a long list of injuries, the Oilers see Trent Frederic, Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, John Klingberg and Evander Kane all sidelined for the upcoming game.

Frederic is set to miss two more weeks at the very least with a lower-body injury, as per Friday's reports, while McDavid suffered a lower-body injury in the loss to Winnipeg. He and Draisaitl (undisclosed injury) are both expected to miss a week. Meanwhile, Klingberg is listed as day-to-day while Kane is out for the season.

Kraken and Oilers: Key players

Chandler Stephenson and Jared McCann continue their journey towards the 50-point mark for the Kraken as they sit on 48 and 46 points respectively since the start of the campaign.

With leading points scorers Draisaitl and McDavid currently injured the onus on offense falls mostly on Evan Bouchard. Expect Bouchard, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman to be the focal points for the Oilers as they look to get the job done without two of their biggest stars.

